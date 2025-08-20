Summer music festivals are releasing their lineups, and people across the country are planning their weekends of dirty, fun adventures. EDM or country, East coast or West coast, a few days or a week-long extravaganza — it doesn't matter.

People who can't get enough of musical festivals tend to be adventurous, open-minded, community-oriented, and passionate about shared experiences, using festivals as a way to connect and embrace life's vibrant moments.

People who regularly attend music festivals usually display these 9 unique personality traits:

1. They have endurance

Music festivals are 12+ hours per day, multiple-day events where you're standing or dancing for the majority of the time. Not everyone can keep up. People who can make it through four days going on little sleep and minimal food with a smile on their faces are worth keeping around.

2. They are passionate

bbernard / Shutterstock

At the core, it's about seeing your favorite bands. People who attend music festivals will stand for hours in a packed crowd to be close to the stage or sing every word as if they are on stage themselves. We have our priorities and will do anything to achieve our goals.

3. They are low-maintenance

Camping for days, minimal showers, and no makeup — that's just the price we pay for the most amazing weekend of music, and it's well worth it. Do you want a person who is going to freak out every time they see a bug, complain it's too hot outside, or need hours to get ready?

4. They are outgoing

No one goes to a music festival to stay with the two friends they came with at the back of the lawn. We're ready to make new friends and new memories.

There's a chance to meet a band? We'll try it. Getting pulled on stage during a show? We love it. Getting to know the neighbors? We've already shared a beer with them. This translates in the real world to not having to worry about introducing them to your friends and family, and knowing they can meet new people in any situation.

5. They are confident

We don't need a lot, nice clothes, or expensive things. We put on a hat, wear shorts, and we're ready to go. We don't care about how we look or how silly we appear when we're dancing. We're here to have a good time. Join us.

6. They are prepared

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

We are ready with a backpack full of anything you could need throughout the day: sunscreen, rain poncho, blanket to sit on, water, snacks — you name it. And yes, we'll hold your keys.

7. They are flexible

We might have wanted to see a band, but if everyone's having a good time at the silent disco, we're cool with staying or even going to the show alone. When a band cancels last minute, we're ready to check out the water slide.

We know that you can't possibly do everything at a music festival, and we're happy to make adjustments.

8. They are planners

This might seem to contradict #7, but someone has to be a planner in the group, and it's often these people. We look up directions, figure out where the bathrooms and showers are, and pack the camping gear. Just when you think you forgot the baby wipes, we've got your back.

9. They are the most fun you'll ever have

Whether we're drinking at 4 AM, seeing a band we've never heard of before, or are front row at the headliner, we're having a good time. To keep your life exciting, being a person who goes to music fests does just that. You won't be sorry.

Stephanie Petit is a Royals writer and reporter for People Magazine.