The most successful people understand that their teenage years, no matter how wonderful, were just the beginning of their story. Maturity involves building on early experiences while also remaining open to growth and change.

Being able to recognize when someone is stuck in high school doesn't only help us appreciate the importance of continued self-improvement, but also embrace the exciting possibilities that come with each new chapter of life. The goal isn't to abandon cherished memories, but to use them as stepping stones toward continued success.

Advertisement

Here are 10 behaviors that instantly reveal a man peaked in high school:

1. He's a narcissist

His charm, talent, success, beauty, and charisma cast a spell on you and everyone around. His conversation is scintillating, and he has to be the leader. Once hooked, however, you battle with his demands, criticisms, and self-centeredness.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You are also narcissistic. If you're a narcissist, the common misconception is that you love no one but yourself. You dislike yourself immensely. Your inflated self-flattery, perfectionism, and arrogance are merely covers for the self-loathing you don't admit — usually even to yourself.

Advertisement

Narcissists often attract, and it's very dangerous. They'll need each other one minute and fight the next over whose needs come first. Narcissism can be healed with courage, time, and a commitment to yourself.

2. He's emotionally unavailable

Pormezz / Shutterstock

Advertisement

He doesn't eagerly show up for you. He is full of excuses and is indecisive. He talks about his past a lot. He's quick to claim he likes you, but he's not looking for a committed relationship for whatever reason.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You look for these types of guys to date if you don't feel deserving. Not feeling worthy typically originates because someone significant failed to stand up for you earlier in life.

Someone essential to supporting your life wasn't there, or was abusive, or was neglectful. As a result, you came away with a deep-down feeling that you are not worthy.

To correct this trait, it is important to begin by confronting (and often forgiving) the person who originally failed you. Emotional unavailability in men can be linked to a lack of emotional maturity and unresolved issues from childhood or past relationships. Research has found that this can manifest as difficulty with intimacy, vulnerability, and expressing emotions.

Advertisement

3. He needs to be fixed

He feels "beneath" you. You consider him a diamond in the rough. The man who stands before you today isn't great, but he sure does have potential. Dating him feels like a project.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You're an over-compensator, and you often make excuses for something or for what someone has done. Therefore, you walk into most relationships with extreme patience and a toolkit, ready to fix everything.

This trait mostly comes as a result of overcompensating for some error or mistake in your own life. To really prove yourself to be someone worth dating, stop trying to make up for what you either missed out on or something you did in your past that's done and over with.

4. He's afraid of commitment

He has a history of short relationships and may never have been married, and doesn't want to be a husband. He has several excuses for why he hasn't met the right woman.

Advertisement

He has justified his history by saying he has plenty of time to settle down. One of his favorite lines is "someday."

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You're needy. Being persistently needy, whether it's emotionally or otherwise, means you're going to attract men who feel the need to "rescue" a woman (but not necessarily commit to her). Being needy means you thrive on the attention you get from men, no matter how little or infrequent.

This is commonly seen in women who have had abrupt endings to past relationships. In order to meet a secure man wanting to commit, you have to be a secure woman who upholds her "relationship vitals."

Commitment phobia is not a one-size-fits-all issue. Men may have various reasons for avoiding commitment, and it's not always a sign of immaturity. One study suggested that societal norms and expectations about masculinity can also play a role, with some men feeling pressure to remain independent and avoid emotional vulnerability.

Advertisement

5. He's a parasite

He gets help at your expense, and assisting him often puts you in harm's way. Neither you nor the relationship benefits from what he takes from you.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You are insecure. Being insecure and having low self-esteem can attract needy and clingy men who use you.

It's important to have your self-esteem in order before you begin dating so that it sends a message to parasitic men that you don't need them. Women who are secure with themselves are less likely to attract parasitic men.

6. He's a bully

Dragana Gordic / Shutterstock

Advertisement

These types of boys are the worst. He blames you for things that aren't your fault. He talks to you like you are a child. He uses an intimidating tone with others when asking for help. He criticizes your character and possibly even your children.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You have problems maintaining emotional boundaries. You don't instinctively know where to draw the lines of emotional responsibility between yourself and others. You seek to win over others by pleasing them or casting yourself in a favorable light, to your detriment.

This boundary issue typically stems from carrying the burden of others' emotions for which you aren't responsible. When you become clear about where to take responsibility and where your emotional responsibility ends, you can better manage the boundaries.

Research suggests that men who consistently exhibit bullying behavior into adulthood may be displaying signs of emotional immaturity and a lack of healthy coping mechanisms developed during childhood. Bullying, while often associated with childhood, can persist into adulthood as a way for individuals to exert control, cope with personal insecurities, or compensate for feelings of powerlessness.

Advertisement

7. He's a pushover

He will agree with anything you say. He has low self-esteem. He has no sense of self-confidence. He is unable to voice or argue his opinions or desires.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You are a controlling woman who tends to appear to have your stuff together. If you're a controlling woman, you easily attract (or should I say, go after and find) pushover men. These men love you because they identify in you elements of maturity they don't possess.

Unfortunately, most of these guys never evolve and instead permanently take the role of "yes men." It's best if you're this type of woman to stay clear of these types of guys and stay with more complementary personalities.

Advertisement

8. He's taken and flirts with other women

He's married, engaged, a father, or in a relationship with another woman. Please note, if he's married and only separated, it still means he's married.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You have low self-esteem and no self-love. No matter the excuse, if you're carrying on a "relationship" with someone who is in another relationship, you are exhibiting one of the lowest forms of self-love and self-respect. If you're "dating" a cheater, you are a cheater yourself and are likely to be snide towards the people closest to you.

Chances are, your family and friends have voiced concern over whom you're involved with, and as a result, your relationship with them has grown strained. While I don't believe friends and family are the best relationship experts, if they all are telling you the same thing, listen!

Some sources link flirting with other women to a lack of experience in committed relationships, or an inability to fully grasp the potential hurt it can cause a partner. This can manifest as viewing commitment as something easily taken on or off, depending on the situation.

Advertisement

9. He acts like the coolest guy

He's probably in a band, has a killer fashion sense, great hair or beard, and is the coolest dude. He's been traveling all over the world and has so many stories to tell. He's also really smart and knows what's trendy and cool.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: If you're attracted to Mr. Cool, odds are you don't think you're cool, and that hyping up this man and dating him will make you effortlessly cool and your friends jealous. You're way too obsessed with the types of guys' looks because you want others to think the two of you look great together, and that's what matters.

You also feel like you have to change yourself to keep up with this man, so that's why you date him. You'll have to buy a whole new wardrobe and develop and grow your music taste to even be seen with this man because his validation means everything to you.

If you're this type of woman, you need to learn how to be more confident. Don't let this "cool guy" make you feel uncool and unworthy. Love yourself for who you are, and don't let other people change you.

Advertisement

10. He seems perfect on paper

Check, check, and check, he's the guy that ticks all your boxes, but what is the thing that makes him the worst? He's got the job, the looks, the body, and the brains, so you convince yourself that he's the perfect guy, even if there's no strong connection.

What being attracted to this type of guy could mean: You are too focused on finding the one that you are way too picky, and if this one guy has everything you want but no chemistry, then you tell yourself that's good enough. However, chemistry and a strong emotional and physical connection blow away all the ticks in the boxes. You need to stop being so picky and let love find you; you can't hunt for it yourself.

You have way too many expectations for men, and you need to calm that down. Nobody is perfect, and sometimes you have to make exceptions for love. Don't be that person who always has to find something wrong with the guy you're dating.

Advertisement

Paul Carrick Brunson is an entrepreneur, TV host, and columnist. An internationally recognized expert in interpersonal relationships and personal development, he serves as a columnist for USA Today and co-host of The UK’s Celebs Go Dating TV show.