You Can Tell Someone Has Rare Magnetic Energy By 9 Things They Do Almost Effortlessly

I spent most of my life wanting to connect better with people. I hated leaving a meeting and feeling like I said the wrong thing or that I’d lost a potential friendship because of something I did or didn’t do.

I couldn’t figure out how to improve this for a long time. I’d look at others who seemed to make friends or give off a sort of magnetic energy effortlessly, and feel a pang of sadness. Through years of people-watching and mistake-making, there's much I’ve learned. Here are some ways to improve your chances of successfully connecting with others and becoming a person who effortlessly magnetizes people to you through good energy.

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People with rare magnetic energy do these things almost effortlessly:

1. They lead with authenticity

There’s a difference between using a ‘nice’ demeanor to maintain harmony and being genuinely pleasant around people. The former is often a subtly manipulative tactic used to avoid being hurt. But this won’t do you any favors if you want an authentic connection with someone.

Instead of being nice, dare to be real. Be kind and compassionate, yes. But also be open to expressing your opinion if it doesn’t always gain approval. Smile when you want to smile. Being nice all the time when it doesn’t reflect your inner reality is draining, and others will sense this.

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2. They dress with confidence

Many of you don’t need to know this because you’re already crushing it. Just because most people care less about how they look doesn’t mean it’s okay to follow suit. Tend to the small details. Wear crisp, clean clothes. Fumigate that bad breath. Floss your teeth. Get rid of your shirts with the stains on them. It will attract people to you because they see you care about yourself.

3. They speak with intention, not excess

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Talking a lot is healthy and a sign of your enthusiasm — just be careful you aren’t talking so much that it begins to work against you. For example, if you’re so keen to speak that you barely give others a chance and continually cut off their sentences, you best believe they're itching to leave. It’s not all about you. Listen just as much as you talk, if not far more. Listening also creates intrigue; show interest in others, and they will become interested in you.

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4. Someone with rare magnetic energy chooses their words carefully

It can be challenging to put thoughts into words. But often, we are inarticulate when we are nervous or when we rush. Rushing your speech makes it harder to understand you, and people find it difficult to be drawn to people they cannot understand. Slow your rate of speaking a fraction. It makes it easier for you to thoughtfully get your point across and for others to really take in what you're saying.

5. They don't stress over what they can't control

Look around you: Most people are in their own worlds, worrying about stuff they can’t control. It’s getting worse because most people are overwhelmed with information. Detaching from what might scare or worry others is worth mastering. Also, this might make you feel better: According to A Penn State study that tested people and how likely their worries were to come true, 91% of their worries were false alarms.

The more seemingly carefree you are, the more likely others will be to feel a magnetism to your happy energy. Start not in your mind but in the body — drop your shoulders, take a breath, and your attitude toward life will follow.

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6. They read between the lines

Isn’t it refreshing and pleasantly surprising when someone makes an observation about you that few others notice? Maybe they commented on your shirt or expressed a perceptive insight about a unique word you used. It doesn’t have to be a clever observation, either — just a nice one, something that shows you're paying attention to them. Most people are so preoccupied with their own stuff that they don’t see beyond their own drama.

7. They vent when needed but never wallow

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I know, you’ve had a hard day. The kids have been screaming in your ears all morning. Maybe you've had a hard week or a hard year. I see you, and same. In those moments, a good moan with a good friend can be cathartic.

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But when I find myself with people who refrain from complaining much, if at all, I often find my admiration for them grows. It’s easy to moan. It’s harder to focus on the good, but that’s the kind of person you want on your team: the one who can find the joy amid the mess. (Not to be confused with toxic positivity, by the way.)

8. People with good energy don't take themselves too seriously

We all have a humorous side that will have others in stitches when we let go and see the funny side. Be the goober who chooses to be goofy at the right moments, especially when others are not. This can open the gates to a more light-hearted mood, and people will like you for bringing good energy to the room.

9. They exist fully in the moment

I know what it’s like to enter a social situation and close down, burdened by swirling thoughts and a sweaty brow. The irony here is that the best social interactions involve present people who aren’t in their heads and tapped into an upbeat, creative flow.

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Letting go of troubling thoughts, opening your senses, slowing down, and focusing on the present gives you this. Aware people are rare. People with magnetic energy are also rare. They come across as fascinating to others — be one of them.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.