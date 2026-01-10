People Who Whose Parents Did These 20 Things Often Struggle With Trust As Adults

Last updated on Jan 10, 2026

Woman with a guarded expression struggling to trust others Ольга Носова | Canva
Advertisement

Children are often encouraged and taught to explore the hidden and uncharted parts of their world. They are told this is the way to find out who you are and what you will be. They're told that home is a safe place to seek refuge when those uncharted parts of the world become harsh. Unfortunately, this only works well when this advice is given by parents who support and love them unconditionally. Otherwise, kids may struggle to explore, knowing they can't trust what's waiting at home.

Advertisement

Many parents invade and manipulate, frequently dominate, and verbally manipulate their children. Often, these parents don't know the harm they are causing. Maybe they're repeating old patterns or avoiding old wounds. Either way, there are behaviors that can emotionally restrict their kids, causing attachment issues and problems with trust. Sadly, these behaviors are all to common. 

If these 20 parental behaviors were part of your childhood, you may struggle with trust. But hope is not lost. Seek out support and realize that you deserve so much more. 

People who grew up with parents who did these 20 things usually struggle with trust as adults:

1. Your parent refused to respect your boundaries as a child.

Advertisement

2. Your parent joked about or belittled you for things that a child is naturally insecure with, such as weight, income, and relationship status.

3. Your parent was always the first priority, and you always came second.

4. When your parent was upset, they used passive-aggressive behavior in response.

RELATED: 13 Passive-Aggressive Behaviors Manipulative People Do For A Big Reaction

5. Your parent gave the silent treatment to one child and elevated another child as the better of the two.

6. Your parent criticized you socially and did not provide support, compliments, or even encouragement in times of dire need.

7. You struggled to show negative emotions and cried in silence, feeling there could be unnecessary shame in revealing your true feelings to your parent.

Advertisement

8. You thought your parent would behave differently if you were just better, smarter, or more successful.

9. Your parent intentionally made you feel guilty when they did not get the desired results from you.

Closed person on phone puts up hand showing struggle with trust Miljan Zivkovic via Shutterstock

RELATED: The Art Of Gentle Distancing: 6 Relationships To Quietly Release As You Begin 2026

Advertisement

10. When you accomplished something, you hesitated to share it with your parent, fearing they would be critical of your excitement.

11. Your parent often demanded praise and attention from you.

12. You were a child forcefully made to participate in activities that only interested your parent.

13. Your parent taught you to be respectful through fear and intimidation.

RELATED: 11 Things That Were Socially Acceptable In The 1990s That Are Mostly Considered Inappropriate Today

14. You have authority issues in adulthood and have tendencies to be both submissive and inappropriately rebellious.

15. Your parent used money and guilt to manipulate you. You may be constantly reminded of how much you “owe” to your parent.

Advertisement

16. Your parent often said they had really always wanted to be childless.

More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
11 Things Smart People Find Relaxing That Normal People Can't Stand

17. Your parent often blamed you for their own inappropriate reactions and bad behavior.

18. As an adult, you feel terrified to own up to mistakes publicly.

Advertisement

19. Your parents' tough love was an affirmation of love and security.

20. As a child, you rarely tried new things or took risks because you were afraid of failing, no matter what the condition. 

RELATED: If You Know These 6 Tricks For Shutting Down Manipulative Parents, You're Much Stronger Than Most Adults

Falcon Kestral is a writer who focuses on relationships, lifestyles, and personalities.

Related Stories From YourTango:
If A Man Has These 11 Frustrating Habits, He Was Probably Raised By A Deeply Controlling Mom
10 Old-School Household Rules From The 1980s That Modern Families Could Really Benefit From
People Who Feel Forced To Cut Off Family Members Almost Always Have These 10 Reasons
Loading...