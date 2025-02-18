The 9 People Most Likely To Cheat On You, According To Research

Let's face it — no one wants to date a cheater, but it happens quite often and, many times, we don't see the significant signs that our boyfriend or girlfriend is being unfaithful.

Unfortunately, cheating has become more and more common in relationships, regardless of gender or what the couple's relationship status may be. Yes, sadly, it does happen to men, women, married couples, couples who aren't married, and every type of relationship in between that you can think of.

Cheating has become such a widespread problem that science has devoted a lot of time and energy over the years to trying to figure out the why, what, where, how, and when of infidelity. Research may be able to narrow it down to let you know exactly the type of people most likely to cheat on you.

The people most likely to cheat on you:

1. Tall guys

We're telling you this not just because short guys make us swoon. A 2017 study from extramarital dating site, Ashley Madison, told us that dudes over 5'10" are twice as likely to cheat on their partner. We knew they were up to no good up there!

2. Rock n' roll fans

SibRapid / Shutterstock

These two are the kind of cheaters your mama warned you about. A survey found that 41 percent of cheaters prefer rock music to all other genres. Your best bet for a loyal partner? Rap lovers.

3. French people

What can you expect in a relationship with the best lovers in the world? Wine, cheese, and an affair says science.

According to a 2014 survey, surveyed the globe about bedroom habits, 55 percent of French men and 33 percent of French women admit to cheating.

4. Blonde women

Do blondes have more fun? If you consider cheating a grand ole time, then you betcha. A CheaterVille survey found that 42 percent of cheating women have blonde hair. Better girlfriend material, guys? Only 11 percent of women with black hair are cheaters.

5. Avid social media users

Shocker: social media can be harmful to your romantic relationship. While this isn't too surprising, research from the University of Missouri shows those who tweet cheat. The more often a person uses social media, the more often they have relationship conflicts, like affairs.

6. Female teachers

What professions are more likely to stray? According to an Ashley Madison survey of its users, the typical cheating wife is likely to be a teacher. Someone's got to teach these ladies a lesson — just don't call tech support.

7. Shopaholics

Ashley Madison also revealed that their typical, adulterous female user is a serious shopper. More than one-third of the women surveyed said they spent more on their appearance since they started cheating.

And, 27 percent have a secret credit card to fund their purchases. The preferred brand of the unfaithful? Banana Republic.

8. Guys in IT

TimeImage Production / Shutterstock

Don't be fooled by their soft hoodies, hipster glasses, and patience when it comes to restoring your iPhone (you really should start backing up!) — these guys are sneaky, cheating hubbies, according to the same Ashley Madison survey that revealed unfaithful wives are often teachers.

9. Men named Wayne

An easy giveaway he's cheating? His name.

A study of 2,000 women found that Wayne ranked as the least trustworthy name in love. As for Lil Wayne, his real name is Dwayne, so we're not sure where that stands on the adultery scale. Does the D negate anything?

Michelle Toglia is the Executive Editor at Elite Daily, overseeing the site's entertainment, news, style, dating, and experiences coverage.