People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Magnetic Do 3 Things Casually In Conversation

A great way to strengthen all of your relationships and build a stronger and more interconnected community is to develop your mental & emotional intelligence. Research has found that this type of intelligence, especially in casual conversation, helps us be more empathetic and build more trusting and loving relationships where everyone can feel safe to express their fears and vulnerabilities.

Mentally & emotionally magnetic people do these things casually in conversation:

1. They validate what someone says before responding

Small communication habits can contribute to improving mental & emotional intelligence and building trust with people. For example, you can start by paraphrasing or describing what someone says to you before jumping to give them advice. You'll also need to pay attention to the non-verbal cues the person you're talking with is giving; these clues will allow you to adjust your tone of voice and body language to be in sync with them and respond properly.

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— Ruth Schimel, PhD, Career & Life Management Consultant, Author

2. Magnetic people have superior self-awareness

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Self-awareness helps us determine what we want from others and what they need from us, how they fit into our lives, and how we fit into theirs. This type of self-awareness is a habit that can be learned by regular self-reflection. With a high level of self-awareness, we set boundaries that are healthy and necessary for trust-building. Without boundaries, we compromise respect and mutual regard.

— Reta Faye Walker, PhD, Therapist

3. They have deep empathy for others

Cultivating self-awareness is the cornerstone of mentally & emotionally magnetic people. By shining a light on your own emotions, reactions, and triggers, you can recognize what you bring to the table in any relationship. When you understand yourself better, you can engage in relationships more authentically and respond to others with empathy. If you're new to self-awareness, an easy way to start is by practicing mindful breathing or by doing a body scan meditation.

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To practice mindful breathing, pay attention to the physical sensations of your breath — the rise and fall of your chest or the sensation of the air entering and leaving your nostrils. If your mind starts to wander, gently bring your focus back to your breath. This practice helps you become more in tune with your body and emotions, fostering self-awareness.



To do a body scan meditation, start by focusing on your toes. Pay attention to any sensations, tension, or relaxation you feel there. Slowly move your awareness up through your feet, legs, torso, and to the top of your head. This exercise can help you identify areas of tension or discomfort in your body, which can be linked to emotions or stress.

— Blair Nicole, CEO, MA in Psychology, Associate Marriage and Family Therapist

Better mental & emotional magnetism starts with better communication skills and encompasses a deep sense of self-awareness. As we grow more relationally aware, we create an environment of safety for people to feel vulnerable and safe to speak to us.

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