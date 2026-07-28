People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Above-Average Usually Do 8 Things Casually In Everyday Life

One of the big lessons I learned after years and years of anxiety and personal insecurities was the power of habits. Habits aren’t just for physical health and business growth.

Above-average mental & emotional strength and the resulting experience of more calm result from these casual habits. The ability to maintain calm is one of the most powerful indicators of someone who is mentally & emotionally above-average. Keeping our cool helps us connect with people, keeps us creative and resourceful, and lifts our quality of life.

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Mentally and emotionally above-average people usually do these things casually:

1. They move their bodies

Meditative movement has been shown to alleviate depressive symptoms. In this type of movement, you pay close attention to your bodily sensations, position in space, and gut feelings as you move. Qigong, tai chi , and some forms of yoga are all helpful.

For example, frequent yoga practice can reduce the severity of symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder to the point that some people no longer meet the criteria for this diagnosis. Changing your posture, breathing, and rhythm can all change your brain, reducing stress, depression, and anxiety.

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2. Above-average people find ways to enjoy hard things

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They know that perspective is malleable, so they change their view accordingly. The ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment and world is a very positive trait of mentally & emotionally above-average folks.

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3. People like this know when to put themselves first

Stressed people put others before themselves and then wonder why they struggle. Self-care is your priority. You have one life; don’t spend it breaking yourself to please others.

4. They create things

Above-average people create more than they react. They are builders and nurturers, passionate about bringing beautiful things into existence, whether paintings, raising children, relationships, or new projects. Creativity is essential.

From CEOs to painters, everyone needs creativity. It allows you to come up with new ideas, rules, or ways of doing things. It helps you break from the usual and enables you to solve problems. Creativity has been proven by research to increase your productivity and happiness.

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5. They don't forget to breathe

You might be surprised how much time you spend holding your breath and tightening your belly, especially if you're stressed and angry. Calm is granted to the above-average folks who let go physically, breathe fluidly, and loosen their bellies.

6. People who are above-average don't rush through everything

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Rushing might seem to give you an advantage, but it’s the opposite. Above-average people adapt to the speed of life and find things easier. They take it all in their stride.

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They own time in their calm motion. Moving calmly and more slowly can be intentional. Think of it as a habit to be nurtured: When you move more slowly, life slows down, too, and everything becomes a bit smoother.

7. They don’t take anything personally

Stressed people make everything about them; they're often paranoid and self-conscious. Above-average people, on the other hand, drop the focus on themselves, choosing to focus on others and their projects instead.

You may not always have control over many things in your life, including what people say to you, but you do have 100 percent control over how you react to each situation. The goal of not taking things personally is to avoid unnecessary stress and conflict. Try asking a few questions to deflect unnecessary conflict.

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8. They minimize the amount of negativity in life

Mentally & emotionally above-average people are ruthless with the boundaries they exert on others and keep negative and drama-prone people out of their lives. When we remember that keeping the company of people who bring you down is a choice instead of an obligation, we're free to keep the company of compassion instead of anger, generosity instead of greed, and patience instead of anxiety.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

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