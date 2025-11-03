One of the greatest debates in society is over daylight saving time. Everyone has an opinion, and they believe in it strongly. Some people love the spring and summer months when it stays lighter outside later in the day, while others swear by the extra hour of sleep that comes in the fall and winter.

There are a lot of people who think the practice of time changing should be done away with altogether to simplify life. An Associated Press-NORC poll found that only 12% of American adults like the way the daylight saving time system stands now. Another 47% are against it, and 40% feel neutral. Clearly, having the time fall back is not the most popular thing in the country. Still, there are people who love this time of year, and they share some unique traits that make them stand out.

People who like when time falls back better than when it springs forward usually have these 5 rare traits:

1. They’re morning people

Polina Tankilevitch | Pexels

One trait most people who love it when the time falls back share is being morning people. Moving the clocks back an hour means that it’s brighter and lighter in the morning, which is ideal for any morning person. The increase in light makes it easier to wake up and get out of bed, which can be extra difficult when it’s dark outside. People who start their morning routines particularly early will find this especially beneficial.

Writing for Healthline, Adrienne Santos-Longhurst shared some of the benefits that come with being a morning person. One of the most obvious is that it gives you more time to get things done in the morning. If you’re the kind of person who likes to have a peaceful, drawn-out morning routine, it’s easier to fit in rituals like working out or journaling when you wake up earlier, which is easier to do when the sun is out. It can also have health benefits like improving your sleep quality and giving you more energy.

Someone who prefers the time of year when the time falls back is probably a morning person. The way mornings work during this time of year is just naturally better for people who want to wake up and see the sun rising earlier.

2. They prefer the wintertime

People who like it when the time falls back probably also prefer the colder months of winter. It’s this time of the year when the time falls back, so they probably feel like they thrive during this time of year. They’re just not into the dog days of summer and can always be found smiling when there’s a chill in the air and they’re dressed in layers.

It may sound shocking to people who love feeling the warm air on their skin, but there are actually some health benefits to cold weather. According to Dr. John A. Billon, MD, people bounce back from inflammation faster when it’s cold, and the brain actually works better. Additionally, the gatherings of family and friends that come with the winter months can provide a huge emotional boost. If someone likes it better when the time falls back, there’s a good chance that they like winter, and they’re reaping the benefits of that time of year.

3. They’re introverted

Felipe Cespedes | Pexels

It’s also likely that people who like it better when the time falls back are more introverted. While there are some major holidays during the winter that are typically celebrated with loved ones, something about this time of year just tends to make people feel like staying inside more. Everyone can easily meet up somewhere outdoors when the weather is warm, but that’s harder to do when temperatures are below freezing.

Psychosocial rehabilitation specialist Kendra Cherry, MSEd, explained, “Introversion is a personality trait characterized by a focus on internal feelings rather than on external sources of stimulation. If you tend to prefer quiet activities and need time to recharge after socializing, this could be a sign that you are an introvert.” Introverts thrive during the winter because they’re spending less time going out to see people, meaning they probably prefer when the time falls back.

4. They love to sleep

Nothing can come between a person who likes it when the time falls back and their love of sleep. Typically, the main benefit of the time falling back is considered to be the extra hour of sleep that we all gain. Naturally, people who love to sleep and really value rest are going to prefer the time of year when the time falls back and they can fit that extra hour in.

UC-Davis Health shared that sleep is considered one of the three pillars of health, along with nutrition and exercise. People who don’t get enough sleep are at a higher risk of developing cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Research shows that adults should get seven to eight hours a night, so if you feel like you aren’t quite meeting that threshold, the months after the time falls back can be a great time to fix that. But people who like it when the time falls back are probably already getting plenty of sleep.

5. They don’t stay out late

cottonbro studio | Pexels

One of the biggest disadvantages of the time falling back is how much earlier in the day it starts to get dark. According to astronomer Bob Berman, the darkest time of year for people in North America is early December, when it can be dark as early as 4:30 p.m. This means it’s likely getting dark before the average person is even done with work for the day. That can be pretty bad for motivation and mood. But, if you like this time of year, it’s not an issue because you just don’t spend time out late. Worrying about earlier sunsets isn’t an issue when you’re just hanging out at home.

If someone is a morning person and they don’t stay out late, then there’s a good chance that they go to bed earlier, which is a good thing. A study conducted by researchers at Stanford Medicine found that it’s not best to go with your chronotype, or the time you want to go to sleep. Jamie Zeitzer, PhD, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and senior study author, said, “We found that alignment with your chronotype is not crucial here, and that really it’s being up late that is not good for your mental health.” So, those morning people who turn in early because it’s dark earlier are really onto something.

Many people find that they are susceptible to seasonal depression, which the time change definitely plays a role in. With the world getting dark earlier, it’s hard for people to keep their mood upbeat. However, there are some people who really love this time of year and find themselves thriving. They prefer life when the time falls back more than when it springs forward.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.