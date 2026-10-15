People Who Are Lazy To Their Core Usually Say 11 Shamelessly Entitled Things In Casual Conversation

The phrases deeply lazy people use to avoid doing anything are defense mechanisms that keep them in their comfort zones and help them resist change. If you recognize them, you can encourage real follow-through, or at least avoid falling for silly, entitled excuses.

People who are lazy to their core usually say these entitled things all the time:

1. 'I work better under pressure'

On first listen, this phrase sounds ambitious. You might think this person knows how to get the job done, no matter the time constraints. But it's actually code for, "I don't feel like doing it right now, so I'm going to wait until the last minute and hope everything turns out okay." It's an excuse disguised as a productivity hack because people generally see working well under pressure as a positive trait.

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This is a subtle way to postpone tasks without appearing irresponsible. The phrase turns delay into an intentional choice, rather than what it actually is: avoidance. The lazy person ends up scrambling at the last minute and not putting their best foot forward, or failing to do the task altogether. Reminding them that proper preparation leads to better results may help.

2. 'You're stressing me out'

This phrase easily translates to, "Your high expectations are making it hard for me to fly under the radar." Lazy people like to shift the focus to you and make you the problem instead of taking responsibility. Your insistence that they put in effort makes them uncomfortable, and they don't like that. So they deflect and make your response to their inaction the problem instead of their lethargy.

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This emotional shift puts the burden on you, not them. You might feel guilty about the pressure you are putting on them and back off. They count on you not wanting to be the bad guy, and in the end, the job goes undone. Mission accomplished. They get to chill, and you are afraid to bring the topic up again.

3. 'I have my own way of doing things'

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When a lazy person doesn't want to do what you're asking, they might say this, but they really mean, "I don't plan on doing anything anytime soon and want you to go away." They want you to think they don't need your input because they have an extra-special process they think is much better than what you are suggesting. It's a great way to avoid following through promptly.

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The truth is, they don't want to do it your way, or even at all. It's not a bold statement about their independence, but a safeguard against structure and efficiency. Their own way usually adds up to no way. Nothing gets done, and you are left disappointed with their failure to act. Someone who refuses to follow your step-by-step instructions might seem averse to authority, but if you peel back the layers, you'll likely find deep-seated laziness.

4. 'I'll get to it eventually'

Lazy people either procrastinate or avoid taking action altogether. Promising to get to it at some vague time in the future reduces immediate pressure and rarely leads to follow-through. They kick the can down the street until they eventually run out of time. They might rely on the aforementioned ability to work well under pressure, but that, too, will fail them in the end because it never really pans out.

In relationships, this can mean being noncommittal, stringing someone along and never truly committing. With a lazy person, "Not now" might mean, "Maybe never." It sounds reassuring, but it's just another delay tactic wrapped up as a promise. Days, weeks, or months pass, and you follow up, but they keep pushing their internal deadline back until time runs out.

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5. 'I want to take my time and get it right'

When you hear this, you might believe that the person saying it is responsible. They sound thoughtful and considerate, but this is just another stall tactic in a lazy person's arsenal. They use perfectionism as a guise to hide their inertia. They are simply buying time and giving you good vibes about how dedicated they are to quality.

The truth is that this feigned perfectionism is just procrastination with its own public relations team. It frames stalling as responsibility when it is the exact opposite. They never start the task and stay in a state of perpetual preparation that never turns into decisive action. A woman who has been waiting forever for her man to propose might hear this phrase and think he's dragging her through year after year of limbo.

6. 'I'm not feeling it today'

Laziness can come from many factors. Lack of clear goals, low self-esteem, entitlement, and even depression can cause a person to avoid moving in their own life. But those labeled lazy are often not in the mood to do what they need to. They rely heavily on vibes, so if they don't feel like doing something, that's all the justification they need to kick back, relax, and avoid effort altogether.

They are telling you they don't want to do it, and in their minds, that's a valid excuse. Lazy people's actions are tied to motivation, and without it, nothing happens. Everyone has an off day here and there, but to be truly considered "lazy", every day brings a new reason that you are just not feeling it, and nothing ever moves forward.

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7. 'It's not that serious'

This phrase minimizes a task's importance to justify inaction. A lazy person says it to make you feel ridiculous for caring about it at all. They think you care too much and would desperately like you to stop trying to make them care as much as you do. It doesn't matter to them, and they want to convince you that it shouldn't matter to you either.

Downplaying a task's seriousness or the consequences of failing to complete it is their way of gaslighting you into lowering your expectations. If they can make you feel silly for stressing over something so minor, they'll ignore the issue until it becomes a real problem. Then, the expected fallout happens, and they are shocked, but you saw it coming and let them change your mind.

8. 'I'm mentally preparing'

This statement is the perfect excuse for a lazy person. You can't see their thoughts, so who are you to question their cognitive function? They claim the inner work is happening, and you believe it will lead to great outcomes, but it rarely shows up externally. It's almost unquestionable because everyone thinks differently, and you might process things differently than they do. When you hear this, you know, without a doubt, that absolutely nothing has happened yet.

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But they want you to think something significant has happened. They pretend that they are making internal progress, but if you could see what's going on in their head, the actions they are supposed to take are the furthest thing from their mind. They are simply stalling so they can keep doing nothing. No matter how long you wait, they will never exit the mental preparation stage.

9. 'I've been meaning to do that'

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This particular line creates an illusion of good intentions. It's like bookmarking a task, but never going back to finish it. It's not a slip of memory; it's another way of explaining why they haven't taken any action again. They pretend they were on the precipice of getting it done, but something pulled them away.

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It makes inaction sound like almost-action and lowers your frustration with them without really making any progress. You'll label them lazy because every time you ask for a status update, they sound like a broken record: "just about to do it," "almost did it," or "meant to do it." Either way, the job remains undone, and it likely never happens.

10. 'I will do it when I feel better'

I know a couple of people stuck in a mysterious illness that only pops up when there is a job to be done. They want you to empathize with them being under the weather, especially at work. As human resources professionals, we never try to force someone to do anything once they tell us they are sick. From time to time, we raise an eyebrow, fully aware that their sickness isn't genuine, but a good excuse to avoid doing their job.

It implies a future action that probably won't happen. Their energy is off, their motivation is gone, their head hurts, and the stars aren't aligned. They always need to organize something before they can do what they're asked. They're waiting for the perfect moment that really doesn't exist. They have weaponized their wellness to delay you indefinitely.

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11. 'Can't you just do it? You're better at it'

This one is so good. They flatter your confidence to get you to do their job. It redirects responsibility with a manipulative compliment, and many people fall for it. Human beings have a psychological need for positive feedback. Compliments release dopamine that creates feelings of pleasure. That positive reinforcement builds social bonds that can inspire someone to jump in and do it themselves.

This is not genuine. It is strictly manipulative. Lazy people use flattery to offload accountability. Before you know it, they are off doing their business while you do their work and yours. When you realize you have been bamboozled, you become resentful and feel foolish, while they have accomplished their goal of avoiding the task without guilt.

NyRee Ausler is a Seattle, Washington, writer and author of seven books. She writes lifestyle and human-interest stories that offer informative, actionable guidance on relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.