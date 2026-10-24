People Who Really Irritate Almost Everyone They Meet Usually Say 11 Tone-Deaf Phrases

Nobody wants to be annoying, but some people really don’t seem to notice when they are. Whether it's a clueless coworker or a family member who always puts their foot in their mouth, we've all dealt with someone who lacks basic social awareness.

People who irritate almost everyone usually say a few tone-deaf things:

1. ‘I’m just being honest’

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

This phrase always comes right after someone says something rude and thinks slapping the word "honest" on it makes it okay. Most people say this phrase to excuse their rude words and even ruder behavior. Being honest doesn't give anyone a free pass to be mean, and if they have to clarify, it probably wasn't kind to begin with.

As psychotherapist Avrum Weiss, Ph.D., explained, people who say this are protesting accountability. "They are being insensitive, in the true meaning of the word, which is to show no feelings or concerns for another’s feelings.” So, the next time someone says, "I'm just being honest," point out their rudeness. Respectfully, of course. This will not only make them feel sheepish, but it'll also help set boundaries and teach people how to treat you.

Advertisement

2. ‘Why do you take everything so seriously?’

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Translation: "I said something insensitive and don’t want to be held accountable." Life is already stressful; the last thing anyone needs is to be told their concerns aren't valid. With rising grocery and housing costs, it's no wonder so many people are on edge. That's why it's so annoying when people ask, "Why do you take everything so seriously?"

Sorry, but when it comes to work or bills, people will naturally take things seriously. Life isn't always about having fun and going with the flow. Sometimes it's better to be serious than to joke around and ignore the pressing issue at hand.

Nonetheless, people don't want to feel like their concerns aren't valid or important. Whether they intended to or not, disregarding someone's feelings can be hurtful and frustrating. According to a study published in Advances in Experimental Social Psychology, being ignored can lead people to believe they aren't significant enough to warrant attention.

Advertisement

3. ‘You need to calm down’

New Africa | Shutterstock

This one never lands well. If anything, it ramps things up, because no one in history has ever calmed down after hearing those four annoying words. Everyone flips out from time to time. Whether they planned for it or not, life is stressful, and stress brings the inevitable crash-and-burn effect. From partners who don't listen to bosses who expect the most for little pay, people will lose their minds sometimes, and that's understandable.

According to mental health counselor Anthony D. Smith, LMHC, "Telling an anxious person to 'calm down' or 'just don't think about' their anxiety can make them feel unsupported and irritated." So, what should people say instead? Simply saying something like, "Hey, I think tensions are a bit high right now, and it's better to take a break and revisit this conversation later," is someone's best bet. This not only validates someone's feelings but also lets both people calm down before reengaging (without actually saying those words), which leads to better conflict resolution.

Advertisement

4. ‘How do you not know that?’

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

Listen, not everyone is a walking dictionary, and sometimes, people aren't as educated as they'd like to be. With so many varying cultures and social norms in this world, there will come a point in which someone doesn't know something that 'should be obvious,' according to the other person. People are allowed to not know things; it doesn't make them dumb, it makes them human.

Still, just because something should be obvious doesn't mean they need to be annoying about it. That's why it's so frustrating to hear, "How do you not know that?" all the time. No one likes to hang out with someone who thinks they're smarter than everyone else.

According to Professor of Psychology Joachim I. Krueger, Ph.D., "Braggarts pay a reputational cost because they fail at perspective-taking." So, while they might be in disbelief, it's better to keep it to themselves and educate instead. Otherwise, they may look like a jerk.

Advertisement

5. ‘No offense, but…’

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Another phrase people say regularly that deeply annoys others is, "No offense, but..." What follows is often offensive. Honesty is usually the best policy, but sometimes, there are better ways to say things. For instance, if someone looks like a hot mess, it's better to say, "Hey, let me fix this for you," rather than, "No offense, but you look awful today." Whether they realize it or not, how someone talks can reveal what kind of person they are.

Advertisement

6. ‘I’m not like other people, I’m built differently’

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Okay, but are you really? Or are you just fishing for attention in the most cringeworthy way possible? Sorry to say this, but nobody is so unique that they can claim they're built differently. Even the most famous celebrities are just like everyone else, just famously rich. That is why it's so infuriating when people gloat that they're "not like other people" and must be "built differently."

You're allowed to be unique without making it weird, and it's okay to be just like everyone else. Our commonality is how people connect. Known as the similarity effect, people are drawn to others they perceive as similar, according to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

Advertisement

7. ‘It’s not that deep’

StratfordProductions | Shutterstock

Nothing hurts more than being ignored or disrespected, especially by someone dear to you. It might not be deep to them, but brushing off someone else’s emotions by saying, "It's not that deep," screams emotional immaturity. People are allowed to feel things, and sometimes those feelings are deep. The pain can be unbearable, leaving them confused and unsure of their place in the relationship.

Unfortunately, annoying people often fail to see things from others' perspectives because they lack social awareness. This makes sense, says resiliency and wellness scholar Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Ed.D.: "Social awareness is the ability to read the room, see things from other people’s perspectives, sense and understand the emotional needs of others, and show empathy."

Still, just because someone isn't socially aware doesn't mean they can't work on it. If someone truly wants to improve and be less annoying, then learning to see things from other people's perspectives and staying open-minded is non-negotiable.

Advertisement

8. ‘You should smile more’

Shift Drive | Shutterstock

Nobody owes anyone a smile, and being told to fake one is both creepy and condescending. Despite what an annoying person may think, people sometimes have bad days, and sometimes they're too exhausted to force themselves to be happy. According to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, being authentic in these moments is better because suppressing emotions leads to less satisfaction and social support.

Annoying people don't understand this need and instead make everything about themselves and how they feel about the other person's behavior. Doing this doesn't just make them look like a complete jerk; it makes them unlikable, which is probably why people refuse to smile around them in the first place.

Advertisement

9. ‘If I were you…’

AstroStar | Shutterstock

Unsolicited advice is rarely helpful and almost always annoying. It's natural to want the best for someone, but saying phrases like "if I were you..." regularly isn't helpful. Unless someone asked what you’d do, maybe just don’t.

There is a huge difference between wanting the best for someone and interfering with their decisions. Frequently giving unsolicited advice like this can lead to being permanently excluded from their life. That said, there are better ways to speak up; ask first before sharing what's on your mind. A simple, "May I offer up some advice?" would suffice. If they say no, respect their wishes.

Advertisement

10. ‘Wow, you actually like that?’

Vitchanan Photography | Shutterstock

As we tell toddlers, "Don't yuck other people's yums!" Some enjoy a good novel, while others might prefer reading manga. However, these differences aren't a bad thing, and often, they can be shared and enjoyed together.

Unfortunately, not everyone is as open-minded and kind as we'd like. That is why a phrase people say regularly that really annoys me is, "Wow, you actually like that?" Saying something like this is straight-up rude. Let people enjoy things they like; it’s not that hard. Not everyone will like the same things, but that's what makes life enjoyable: God made all types.

Advertisement

11. ‘Why are you so quiet?’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Finally, the phrase that deeply annoys people, and that people say regularly, is, "Why are you so quiet?" Listen, not everybody is as hyper and extroverted. Just because someone isn’t talking doesn’t mean something’s wrong. Not everyone wants to be the loudest in the room, and calling it out just makes things awkward. Sometimes, people prefer to observe conversations rather than actively participate.

Now, is this a bit uncomfortable? Sure, it can easily make someone wonder whether they're upset or feeling left out. That said, there are better ways to ask than screaming this phrase from across the room. For instance, leaning in to quietly ask, "I just wanted to check in and make sure you were okay?" That slight change in phrasing can make all the difference in how someone responds. It not only makes them more comfortable, but it can also encourage them to share what's on their mind without feeling awkward.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.