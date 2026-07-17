5 Things People In Denmark Do That Makes It The Happiest Country In The World Over & Over Again

While Americans' daily lives tend to be fast-paced and stressful, other parts of the world prioritize their own well-being and happiness. As one of the happiest countries, Denmark has a secret to what makes people so content with their lives.

Called "hygge," Danish people have adopted this way of life, creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying all the good things life has to offer. And it's made their country an incredible place to live.

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People in Denmark do 5 things that make it the happiest country in the world

1. They stay true to themselves

Filip Rankovic Grobgaard | Pexels

One of the most essential rules of hygge involves authenticity. People don't pretend to be someone they aren't. Instead, they let their guard down and allow others to do the same. That's because hygge calls for a judgment-free zone.

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According to Danish parenting and education expert Jessica Alexander, "When we strip ourselves of trying to prove something we can all connect in a much more real way. Competition, boasting, and pretense are not bonding, but rather subtly dividing."

2. They avoid controversy

Hygge is all about balance and lightheartedness, especially in conversations. People are trying to focus on being in the moment, and they don't have the time or energy for topics that are controversial or divisive.

Perhaps that's why people in Denmark are incredibly happy, as they let tense subject matter slide right off their backs. Instead, they want to keep everything positive and just enjoy the company they're with. They understand that arguing about politics and other sensitive issues will only dampen everyone's mood.

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3. They encourage teamwork

Whether it's at work or with friends, working together as a team not only reduces stress, but encourages personal growth. Listening to what others have to say and really thinking deeply about their ideas can give us a new perspective. As a result, we discover new concepts and learn.

An important aspect of hygge is not just working as a team, but feeling like a true part of that group. It means contributing something without being forced to do so, and understanding that in order to have a good time, everybody needs to put in effort.

4. They make conversations a safe place

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Because America is so polarized and divided, a lot of conversations revolve around social and economic problems in the country. Though many Americans avoid these difficult topics, it's a harsh reality that not everyone can ignore.

But for Danish people, practicing hygge means having safe conversations. As Alexander added, "Hygge time is about providing a temporary shelter from social climbing... and materialism... this place is sacred and problems can be left outside." By keeping interactions free of judgment, people are able to connect much easier.

5. They cherish the moment

It's hard for people to live in the moment. They're so concerned with their own lives and responsibilities that it's not easy to check out and be present. But the Danes seem to have this figured out, so it's no wonder they're much happier than most of the world.

Whether it's spending time with family and friends, or being outside on a beautiful day, it's essential to remain present to take in all the beautiful parts of life. We only have so much time on this planet. Do we really want to spend our time complaining or arguing?

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Caithlin Pena is a multimedia reporter, editor, and journalist who covers news, relationship issues, and human interest topics.