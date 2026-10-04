People With Offensively High Self-Importance Usually Say 9 Phrases In Small Talk Conversations

Let's face it, confidence is attractive. I don't think anyone would disagree. Knowing your worth and standing your ground? An absolute green flag. That being said, there's a fine line between being comfortable in who you are and thinking too highly of yourself.

People whose self-importance is offensively high often say things that seem confident or even funny at first, but after a while these seemingly harmless comments can leave a sour taste in other people's mouths and can totally ruin the vibe in otherwise fun, relaxed situations.

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Those who know how to be confident without showing off stand their ground and avoid phrases like these when talking to others.

9 phrases people with high self-importance say in small-talk conversations

1. 'I tend to stand out'

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People with high self-importance think that they're always the center of attention, whether or not they actually are. They assume everybody notices them. Is it actually true? No, not really.

Most people blend in with the crowd. They aren't distinctive enough for strangers to notice them. Unless they're doing something outrageous, they're like everyone else: just another person in an overly crowded room.

In fact, folks who think they should stand out are often not the ones people remember. The names and faces that stick with you are more likely to be those of the people who connected with you authentically.

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2. 'I have that effect on people'

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There's nothing wrong with a little confidence. Confidence fosters a positive mindset, helping people overcome obstacles. However, there's a difference between confidence and high self-importance. Authentically confident people are self-aware, while those with high self-importance overestimate their charm.

Cocky and egotistical at heart, they can't help but say, "I have that effect on people" when someone notices them.

In the moment, they think they're just being truthful, but that's exactly why it's important to rein in those intrusive thoughts. Even if you think you're charming, keep that opinion to yourself. Not only is it off-putting, but it gives people the wrong impression. If you truly want to be charming, a little humility goes a long way.

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3. 'I'm kind of a big deal'

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This is great as a self-deprecating joke but when said earnestly, it's seriously cringe-inducing.

Once someone has a little power, they begin thinking they're more important than they actually are. At work or even out in social settings, they wave around their connections like a trophy.

In the moment, they think being well-connected makes them important. And while knowing the right people may help them climb the corporate ladder, it won't help them charm strangers. In the real world, most people don't care who or what you know or if you're a big deal. As long as you're reliable and honest, your position at work doesn't make you more important than everyone around you.

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4. 'They'd be lost without me'

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There's nothing worse than someone who underestimates the people around them while inflating their own importance. It doesn't matter if they're referring to a family member or a coworker, saying others would be "lost without me" is a huge sign that someone has too much self-importance.

Even if it isn't their intention, undermining others is disrespectful. Putting themselves on a pedestal while downplaying everyone else's accomplishments never goes over well. It doesn't just show arrogance. True disrespect makes those around them pretty aggressive. That's why folks should stay humble. Acknowledging other people's strengths isn't just the right thing to do. It's actually the best way to show confidence.

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5. 'I usually get what I want'

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This one isn't just obnoxious and self-important, it's honestly a little alarming.

Their entitled personality didn't just develop out of nowhere. Like many self-important people, they became spoiled because they always got what they wanted. If they've never had to work for anything or face rejection, they often didn't learn how to handle disappointment.

On paper, this sounds great, but in the real world, it's kinda problematic. As child and family therapist Heather Rose Artushin, MSW, LISW-CP, writes, "While fearing the pain of rejection can lead to self-doubt, hesitation to pursue our desires, and feelings of inadequacy and unworthiness, the experience of rejection can actually build resilience."

That's why bragging about getting what you want isn't the flex you think it is. Sure, it feels good, but it doesn't make you sound like the most resilient person and might even make people feel a little freaked out by your presence.

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6. 'I know I'm a catch'

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There's nothing wrong with knowing your value. A little confidence can go a long way, especially when dating. But while confidence is one thing, an outsized sense of self-importance is unattractive.

By casually bragging and saying, "I know I'm a catch," you don't just come off as egotistical. In the real world, most people would view this sentence as a glaring red flag.

You need to find the right balance. It's okay to make witty remarks or to express your value. But remember: there's a time and place for everything. In the presence of your best friend? Fine! On a first date with a stranger? You should probably save that for later.

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7. 'I'm not easy to replace'

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Everyone would love to believe that they're not easily replaceable. In friendships, relationships, in a family or even at work, they'd like to think that they're priceless. And while we all have our value, the reality is that our role can easily be filled in many situations.

The truth is, we've all been swapped out at one point. It was painful, but because we've had this experience, we are better prepared for the real world. We all know that, no matter what happens, we'll make it out okay.

Unlike people with high self-importance, we are grounded in reality. That's probably why we handle obstacles a lot better and make sure that we are bringing value to all of our relationships.

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8. 'I'm not your average person'

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Sorry, but everyone is average in most ways. Yes, we all have things that make us unique and special. That's why it's kinda delusional for someone to say, "I'm not your average person."

See, there's nothing wrong with being ordinary and people who are extraordinary don't feel a need to brag about it. Authentic specialness shines through even the most humble exterior. Meanwhile, those who brag about being special reek of inauthenticity and entitlement. I know which one I'd rather be!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.