Once the weekend hits, everyone is thinking of plans to hang out with their friends or family. With only so many hours to spare, the one thing that's certain is going out on Friday and Saturday nights, seeing friends and having fun! But not everyone is on board here; in fact, plenty of people aren't as eager to leave the comfort of their home.

Whether it's catching up on sleep or putting their self-care first, people who are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone usually have these reasons. After spending dozens of hours in an office or cleaning up their environments, some people want nothing more than to scroll on their phone and relax.

People who are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone usually have these 11 reasons

1. They're recharging their energy

viDi Studio | Shutterstock

Work is exhausting, and many of us feel completely burned out when Friday rolls around. And while many force themselves to go out with friends or spend all day texting even if it depletes their energy in the long run, others are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone.

Everyone needs a break to breathe and perhaps even bed rot without people bothering them. As one study published in Personality and Individual Differences found, people with high "aloneliness" — the "negative feelings that arise from the perception that one is not spending enough time alone" — suffer from decreases in overall well-being when they don't spend enough time in solitude.

Advertisement

2. They have fulfilling hobbies

Tirachard Kurntanom | Shutterstock

While some people use this time to recharge, people who are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone do so because they have fulfilling hobbies that keep them occupied. Sometimes, people get so caught up in gaming or reading that they completely disregard everyone else. It isn't always fair, but it's one of the reasons why people aren't great at responding to texts or phone calls on the weekend.

This is a common excuse for some, so it might be good to set reminders. While it's okay to not respond right away, responding a few times a day or even once is much better than ignoring someone for weeks on end.

Advertisement

3. They're protecting their peace

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

It's unfortunate, but there are many people who try to disrupt others' peace. They bring drama into their lives to the point that others can't fully rest and recharge on their days off. And while their intentions may be to vent and get everything off their chest, their friends choose to spend time away from them on the weekends.

Always running to someone and bringing problems with them could leave anyone exhausted. Even if it's minor problems, things add up, causing irreparable damage. As family medicine resident Hannah S. Packiam said, "Not only can negative thinking adversely affect our mental health (by worsening anxiety and depression), but it can also affect our physical health (by raising blood pressure and making it more difficult to recover from illness)."

To avoid this, people turn off their phones for the weekend and spend time detoxing from friends and family. And while it may annoy them, sometimes it's better to put their peace first.

Advertisement

4. They're avoiding overstimulation

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Life is pretty chaotic. From working every day to juggling responsibilities at home, very rarely do people catch a break. But once the weekend rolls around, some people decide to spend it not talking to anyone to avoid overstimulation and just relax instead.

Especially for those who are introverted, they rarely have time to sit in silence. Between dealing with family drama or nosy co-workers, most grow irritated because of it. So, they self-isolate on the weekend. Whether that means connecting with nature or catching up with their favorite show, they're set on shutting off the noise from the outside world.

Advertisement

5. They're catching up on sleep

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

People who are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone usually do so because they're catching up on sleep. Since they rarely get rest on weekdays, the weekend is the only time people can sleep the full eight hours without worrying about anything else.

This is important as, according to sleep scientist Matthew Walker, sleep improves our memory. "Sleep before learning helps prepare your brain for initial formation of memories. And then, sleep after learning is essential to help save and cement that new information into the architecture of the brain, meaning that you're less likely to forget it," he explained.

Advertisement

6. They're reconnecting with their creativity

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

It seems like people don't have time to be creative nowadays. With only so many hours in a day, the average person is coming home and going into auto-pilot. However, once the weekend comes, this is the time when their inner creativity begins to sparkle.

From writing short stories to painting, and everything in between, this is the time when they can sit back and focus on something that truly makes them happy. So long as they're challenging themselves and having fun, who cares if they aren't all that skilled?

Advertisement

7. They're detoxing from social media

Rido | Shutterstock

According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, social media can harm our psychological health due to self-comparisons. Overall, social media can be draining. What once was just sharing opinions and helpful tips has turned into bullying and toxic arguing.

This is why people who are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone are just taking a break from social media. For some, they can find a sense of community that actually improves their mental health, but for others, it damages their self-esteem and they need a break.

Advertisement

8. They're prioritizing self-care

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Some people are so exhausted that they can't remember the last time they've washed their hair. Feeling so rushed in their daily life, they throw their hair into a bun or neglect even washing their face in the morning. While the weekdays leave little room for self-care, on the weekend, some people prioritize it.

Once Friday afternoon comes, this is the time when people take that relaxing bubble bath or throw on that moisturizing face mask. With so much time to spare, they can catch up on the things they've been neglecting since Monday, whether it's something small like shaving, or something bigger like giving themselves a manicure.

Advertisement

9. They're completing chores

Asian Isolated | Shutterstock

People are busy during the week with chores, kids, and daily responsibilities. They may attempt to keep their home tidy and clean, but there are only so many hours in a day. From dishes piling up to floors needing to be mopped, the weekend is the perfect time to catch up on that long list of chores.

This is important, as clutter leads to more stress and anxiety. That means they may not be near their phone for a significant portion of the weekend, or it may slip their mind to text back. Either way, give them some grace.

Advertisement

10. They're giving themselves time to process what they've been avoiding

fizkes | Shutterstock

Once Monday hits, everyone throws whatever worries they have to the back of their mind. It's not like they're trying to avoid hard conversations, but with multiple things happening at the same time, it can be hard to think about the things that matter most. But on the weekend, it's a good time for people to give themselves time to process what they've been avoiding.

Despite what employers may think, many employees have real-life problems going on. From worrying about bills to health scares, these issues are consuming them whenever they have the free time to spare. While many of them don't think about it while they're working, once the weekend hits, expect these thoughts to be all-consuming as they do their best to figure out solutions.

Advertisement

11. They're nurturing their mental health

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

People who are happy going all weekend without talking to anyone usually do so because they're putting their mental health first. Not everyone can tell when a person is struggling. Even if they don't talk about it, loved ones can be facing deep mental health problems without anyone realizing it.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, one in five adults lives with a mental health illness. And this is why the weekend is so important. While loved ones grow frustrated with a lack of replies, those going through it are trying to find ways to ground themselves.

Even if it's something simple like resting or going to therapy, everyone is trying to find a way to keep themselves afloat. And the weekend is a great way to do that.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.