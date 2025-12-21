The Art Of Being Unpressed: 5 Simple Ways To Be A Happy Person

You hear a lot about self-care these days. Most people misunderstand what it means, because they feel that they don't have enough time for an effective self-care plan. Self-care is something you need to practice daily. It's taking care of your mind, body, and soul. A lot of people feel self-care is about making themselves better. But that's not necessarily the case.

Self-care is about nurturing yourself. Setting aside time just for you is one of the best things you can do for yourself, even if it's only 10 minutes. You're allowing yourself to have a nurturing experience.

Advertisement

This doesn't mean you aren't being productive or that you're being selfish. Unfortunately, society has taught you that. When you have an effective self-care plan, you'll feel better and unpressed — both emotionally and physically.

Here are 5 simple ways to be an unpressed, happy person:

1. Pay attention to your mental health

Are you able to express your feelings in healthy ways? When you don't express your feelings, you end up feeling stuck. It's important to stay in touch with how you're feeling. This means it's alright to talk about your problems with friends and family. You can also journal.

Advertisement

What type of fun hobbies or activities do you have? Does work eat up most of your time? Work can keep you away from having fun, which will eventually bring you down. Make sure you schedule mental self-care days, go on vacation, and make time to learn new things. Watch a funny video or movie — laughing is great for the soul. All the better if you're laughing with friends and family.

2. Take care of your physical health

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Make sure you're getting plenty of rest — seven to nine hours of sleep per night is the recommendation. Eat plenty of healthy foods — fresh foods are the best. Make sure you have plenty of fruits and vegetables. They are good with a meal or as a snack.

Have lean protein and some carbs, as well. You also want to have some healthy fats, which are good for your brain and will help give you energy.

Schedule time for exercise. You can go for a walk with a friend, or take a virtual yoga class. Make sure your exercise plan includes activities you enjoy. Take care of personal hygiene, too. When you bathe or shower regularly, you feel better.

Sleep, exercise, and diet are often called "the three pillars of health," and for good reason. A 2020 study found that all three make a real difference when it comes to mental health and well-being in young adults. Looking after your body isn't just about staying physically healthy. It sets the stage for feeling happier overall.

Advertisement

3. Socialize

Spend plenty of time with friends and family who you like. Being around positive people is good for you. Keep in touch with friends and family who don't live near you. This will help you feel connected.

Have stimulating conversations. This starts with asking questions and being a good listener. Make sure you ask for help when you need it. If you have a romantic partner, how much quality time do you spend together?

The Harvard Study of Adult Development has been tracking what makes people happy for over 80 years, and the findings are pretty clear: Strong relationships matter more than almost anything else. People who put time and energy into their connections with friends, family, and partners tend to be healthier and more satisfied with their lives overall.

Advertisement

4. Feed your spirituality

Spiritual practice is something you need to engage in daily — it's good for your heart and mind. Spend time in meditation and prayer. Prayer doesn't always mean asking for something.

It's about being, rather than doing. Spend time in nature alone or with friends and family. Stop and look at your surroundings. Notice how the trees protect you from the harsh sun. What gives meaning to you in your life? Write a list and see what you come up with.

Appreciate the powerful impact art has on you and the world. Participate in a cause that is important to you. Don't get caught up in the outcome; it's the process that counts. Make sure you set aside plenty of time for thought and reflection.

Research on more than 20,000 people showed that those who spent at least two hours a week in parks or natural settings felt noticeably better, both mentally and physically. You don't need a weekend hiking trip to get those benefits either. Something as simple as stopping to take in the trees around you can calm your body and clear out the mental fog.

Advertisement

5. Improve your professional skills

Ground Picture / Shutterstock

How much time do you set aside to improve your professional skills? You could read a book or go to a workshop. Set limits at work. Say "no" to extra projects that will weigh down your workload.

Advertisement

Take on projects that are stimulating and rewarding. Make time to build relationships with colleagues. Take breaks during the day. This will help clear your mind and make you more productive. Keep your personal and professional life balanced.

Make sure your workspace is comfortable and organized. Advocate for fair pay and other needs in the workplace.

Self-care tips aren't one size fits all. You can customize it to fit your needs. Start with small steps. Meaning, allow 10 minutes a day for your self-care plan. You will feel better almost immediately. Start by accessing your self-care plan.

Advertisement

Are you a busy mom? You may want to start with physical self-care, not that you aren't moving around all the time, taking care of the family. But you may enjoy yoga away from the family to help you feel energized.

Are you retired? You may want to start with social self-care. It's important to stay safely connected to others. You don't have to tackle everything at once. Allow yourself time and go easy on yourself. If you don't, you are putting your mental and physical health at risk.

Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.

Advertisement