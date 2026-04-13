Maturity can be a good thing, especially when it comes to fine wine, aged cheese, or ripe, delicious fruit. But as a state of mind, maturity can sometimes be prudish, lifeless, and boring. Exactly the reason why Peter Pan never wanted to grow up.

To “defy maturity” is to forget about what age you are and how you are supposed to act. Do and say whatever you want (as long as it’s not offensive). Wear stripes and polka-dots together. Laugh out loud in the movie theater, even if you’re the only one. Fly a kite out of your sunroof while driving down the highway. Spend the day at a water park, get wet, dirty, sweaty, and stinky. Have fun.

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It really doesn’t matter how old you are or what quirky things bring you joy. It is all about the attitude and how you feel when you’re thoroughly enjoying yourself. Science agrees that smiling and laughing are vital for healthy aging, as they give others permission to express joy and share happiness.

People in their 50s and 60s who feel decades younger ignore this one outdated rule about aging: Act like an adult

CarlosBarquero via Shutterstock

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To stay young at heart is a feeling that reflects your inner health and your passion for life

Neuroscience research on aging and longevity has suggested that positive emotions and gratitude support a healthier you. It is a way to experience pure positive energy when you feel excited for no reason, full of child-like gratitude and wonder, allowing your imagination to manifest in fantastically creative and unexpected ways. It is tapping into your inner wisdom and juiciness and feeling empowered and deeply connected with everyone around you. We all crave this feeling, as complete wellness is truly our most natural state of being.

Sometimes it doesn’t come easy, and we need a reminder of how grand life really is. How can we restore that fearless sense of youthfulness or muster up enough motivation to pursue our greatest passions?

How can we find peace and joy in experiencing life’s simplest pleasures? Here’s a little assignment for you: Watch the movie Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium with Natalie Portman and Dustin Hoffman. This wonderfully magical film will surely lighten your spirit and make you feel like a kid again! One of my favorite quotes from the movie is, “Your life is an occasion. Rise to it.” This has become my personal motto.

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Sometimes it may be difficult to feel good and do the things you want to, especially if you experience physical or emotional pain or are challenged in any specific area of your life. As we age, our bodies don’t always cooperate with our desire to be physically active. A study explored how older adults’ participation in physical activity is influenced by three factors: capability, opportunity, and motivation.

Some days you may not feel like talking to anyone or doing anything, which is all right occasionally. However not healthy to become too isolated and detached. Research has suggested it could be a hormone imbalance or nutritional deficiency.

You can settle for mediocrity or live life to its fullest and seize the moment

Harvard Medical School explained, "The active grandparent hypothesis suggests that humans evolved responses to physical activity that explain not just how long we live (our life span) but also how long we remain healthy (our health span)." So, go out to regain your glow and be happy. Life is too short to waste another precious moment.

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Allura Joy works with women of all ages and diverse backgrounds, offering guidance with relationships, as well as providing valuable resources for women’s health and wellness.