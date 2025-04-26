People Who Don’t Dread Mondays Usually Have These 8 Habits In Common

It’s Sunday night, and a familiar feeling creeps in — the dreaded "Sunday scaries." For many, Monday represents the end of freedom, a return to obligation, and a restart of stress. But not everyone feels this way. Some people wake up on Monday ready to take on the week with surprising enthusiasm. What's their secret?

As it turns out, the difference isn’t necessarily in the job itself. It’s often about the habits people build around it. From small mindset shifts to practical routines, those who don’t dread Mondays have figured out how to reclaim their time, preserve their energy, and find purpose in the start of the week. If Mondays leave you anxious, exhausted, or already counting down to Friday, these habits might just change your perspective.

1. They don’t save all the fun for the weekend

People who hate Mondays often fall into the trap of reserving all their joy and personal time for Saturday and Sunday. When the workweek begins, it feels like life pauses until Friday rolls around again. Instead, Monday lovers sprinkle enjoyment throughout their week.

Calm recommends planning a fun activity for Monday so the day turns into something to look forward to instead of a day to dread. And don't stress yourself out that it needs to be something extravagant.

Whether it's a dinner with friends, grabbing your favorite latte on the way to work, or just renting a movie you've been wanting to watch, these little bursts of joy keep life balanced. You’re not “losing” your week to work if you still get to enjoy it. Better yet, spread the fun out throughout the week so there are exciting activities to keep you going!

2. They set themselves up for success on Sunday

Rather than dreading Monday, prepare for it like you would a big event. Lay out your clothes, prep your breakfast, and pack your lunch the night before. This small investment in Sunday night pays off with a smoother Monday morning and less mental chaos.

One Redditor shared the wisdom of “gifting future you with preparedness.” By handling small things in advance, you’re offering yourself more ease when the alarm rings. You'll start the day feeling ready instead of rushed, and that changes everything.

According to a LinkedIn survey from 2023, a whopping 75% of Americans get the Sunday scaries and dread Monday. Remember, you're not alone. Setting yourself up for an easy Monday morning means a smoother day, and sometimes that's enough. You don't have to love Monday, you just have to get through it!

3. They keep a consistent sleep schedule

It’s tempting to sleep until noon on the weekends, but come Monday, your body is completely out of rhythm. Those who handle Mondays well often wake up at the same time every day — even on weekends. This keeps their energy levels more consistent and reduces that dreaded grogginess at the start of the week.

By maintaining a healthy sleep routine (7–9 hours a night), you’re doing more than just being responsible. You’re giving yourself a real chance at a better mood and more energy on Monday morning.

4. They create a morning that they actually look forward to

When your Monday starts with nothing but emails and meetings, it’s no wonder you’re dragging yourself out of bed. People who embrace Mondays tend to build in something they genuinely enjoy at the start of the day.

Whether it’s a podcast, a special breakfast, a morning walk, or even just a peaceful 20 minutes of reading, starting your day with something that feels good creates a positive emotional association with the start of the week. Take back ownership of your weekday mornings but prioritizing pleasure instead of a hectic pre-work routine.

5. They avoid the trap of revenge bedtime procrastination

Scrolling through your phone until midnight might feel like taking back your free time, but it only steals tomorrow’s energy. This behavior, often called “revenge bedtime procrastination,” is especially common on Sunday nights when people resist the end of the weekend.

“One of the most important parts of recovery from work is sleep. However, sleep is affected by how well we detach,” Sheffield University’s work psychology professor Ciara Kelly told the BBC. "It’s important," she explained, "to have downtime when we can be mentally distanced from work, which would explain why people are willing to sacrifice sleep for post-work leisure." Breaking this habit by creating a calm, screen-free wind-down routine — reading, journaling, stretching — can make falling asleep easier and leave you far more refreshed come Monday morning.

6. They plan light tasks for Monday morning

One strategy straight from a seasoned Reddit user: Preload your Monday with easy, familiar tasks. Clean off your desk Friday afternoon. Write Monday’s to-do list ahead of time. Avoid starting your day with high-pressure meetings.

Having a clear path forward first thing Monday helps you ease into productivity without the mental struggle. Think of it as setting the tone, not fighting the tide.

7. They redefine what Monday represents

Instead of viewing Monday as the “end of freedom,” some people learn to see it as a fresh start. It’s an opportunity to reset goals, check in with priorities, and tackle challenges head-on.

Of course, this shift in mindset doesn’t happen overnight. One Reddit commenter shared that it took them years of therapy and experience to truly stop dreading Mondays. But once they did, they started seeing Mondays as filled with possibility instead of punishment.

8. They understand that work-life balance isn’t found — it’s built

The real magic of people who don’t fear Mondays? They’ve taken time to build a life that includes space for their interests, relationships, and rest throughout the week, not just on the weekend. That doesn’t necessarily mean they love their job all the time, but they’ve crafted a structure that supports both their professional and personal needs.

Even small changes like delegating tasks, simplifying meals, or setting boundaries with work communication can dramatically improve how Mondays feel. Of course, when you're overworked and burned out, this can feel like an impossible task, so it's essential to start slowly. Set a few boundaries around working hours and after-hours communications, and grow from there.

Hating Mondays isn’t inevitable. With some intention and a few strategic habits, it’s entirely possible to start the week feeling calm, prepared, and even optimistic. You don’t have to wake up on Monday, dreading the next five days. Instead, you can choose to fill your week with joy, structure your days with care, and treat yourself with the same respect you give to your time off.

