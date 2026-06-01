People Who Are Destined For Greatness Usually Experience A Specific Emotion That’s Hard For The Average Person To Understand

Many people like to think that reaching the top of the ladder wouldn't change them at all, but the level of success you achieve can affect your personality.

For some people, this becomes evident a little earlier because they're destined for greatness and going on to do big things no matter what. Not everyone falls into this category, though, which means those who do have some distinct differences that the average person might not be able to understand.

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One woman theorized that those who are destined for greatness also experience intense loneliness.

A TikTok content creator known as @itgirls_closet shared her thoughts on the sad link between greatness and loneliness. “People will isolate you from the rest of the group when you highlight how inadequate they are by just being yourself,” she said.

She used school as an example to highlight how needed great minds are, even if others ignore them. “Why do you think, in a classroom setting, if you’re always raising your hand, you’re the know-it-all, but if you weren’t constantly answering all the questions, no one else is participating anyway, and class would just move slower?” she asked.

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The woman pointed out that people simply don’t want to be around you if you make them feel like they are inferior. If you're destined for greatness, this isn’t something you do purposefully, but it still happens because you make others question their own abilities. This doesn't change the fact that everyone will change their tune and act like they're your closest friend when it benefits them, though.

In fact, people actually feel like they need you, even though they act like they don’t care about you. “In a leadership position, everyone wants to call you bossy, but if you weren’t constantly doling out tasks, nothing would get done," she added. "Funny how that works.”

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Because others are intimidated by you, they'll try to be around you less and less.

The woman went on to explain that there's absolutely nothing wrong with being someone who has high potential. It can sometimes make other people who aren't quite on the same level uncomfortable, though.

“When you’re the type of person who reminds people on a regular basis that they need to step their game up by just being you, a lot of these same people are not going to mess with you,” she said.

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

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Despite what may sound like bad news, there is an upside to keep in mind. “You are destined for greatness, I’m telling you,” she concluded. “You’re probably already doing a lot of those great things right now.”

It may feel tempting to shrink yourself to make others feel more at ease, but you don't have to be anyone other than your true self. Believing in yourself is how you stay motivated and find success, basically ensuring that all that greatness doesn't go to waste.

It's not your fault if other people just don't get it, but that doesn't make a life of loneliness easy.

Loneliness is a difficult and painful emotion that can even make your physical and mental health worse. It's not something anyone would likely choose, but you can't always stop people from pulling away. And, even if you're not completely isolated, you might still feel lonely because others don't quite understand the path you're taking.

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Bricolage | Shutterstock

Entrepreneur and Silicon Valley executive Ben Casnocha said, “Walking on your own path means … you are walking alone. It’s hard to become close to people, primarily because shared experiences are the lifeblood of relationships, and if you’re leading a non-conventional … life, you’re probably accumulating unique experiences.”

If you’re destined for greatness and success, then you're doing something very different from most of your peers. Instead of following the current, you're forging your own path that is different from everyone else's. Ultimately, you have to be the one to decide if the trade-off of loneliness for greatness is worth it to you personally.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.