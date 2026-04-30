CEO Defends Being A '3-Hour Mom' So She Can Run Her Business & Be Successful

Balancing being a parent and running a business takes hard work. Unfortunately, way too many people judge moms who take on the task particularly harshly. CEO Emma Grede is no exception

Grede recently had to defend comments she previously made about how she tackles motherhood and all her business ventures, and people had way too much to say about it. During an interview on "Today" with Jenna and Sheinelle, Grede addressed her admission about how much time she spends with her children on the weekends after receiving extreme backlash over her parenting.

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Emma Grede defended being a 'three-hour mom' on the weekends to her children so she can focus on running her business.

Grede, who is best known as a founding partner of SKIMS with Kim Kardashian and a co-founder of Good American with Khloé Kardashian, recently did an interview with the Wall Street Journal in which she talked about how she mothers her children. Promoting her new book, "Start With Yourself: A New Vision for Work & Life," Grede referred to herself as a "max three-hour mom."

Of course, her comments immediately sparked outrage, with many people accusing her of being a "bad mother." While on "Today," co-host Sheinelle Jones asked if Grede had been "caught off guard" by the response. Grede, a mom of four, shared that she wasn't because it's something that "happens to women."

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"Well, you know I just think that headline would never be written about a man," Grede began, before adding. "But, no. Was I caught off guard? Absolutely not because I think that's what happens to women."

Grede admitted that working moms are usually held to an 'impossible standard.'

Grede continued, "We are held to such an impossible standard both as parents but also as business women, and what I'm trying to do is be really honest about what it takes and be really honest about the things that I don't do."

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"Everybody says, 'How do you do it all? How do you wake up at 5 and run the companies?' And, I'm like, let's give a list of all the things that I don't do because you know what's helpful? That's what's helpful to women."

Grede went on to share the reality of being a working mom, explaining that what she was trying to convey was that when anyone goes to work Monday through Friday, they're usually wiped out by the weekend. Anyone who has children, Grede said, knows that you aren't spending eight hours with your kids on Saturday and Sunday because you most likely have errands and things to do.

It's good for kids to spend time with themselves anyway. Research psychologist Peggy Drexler pointed out that alone time is crucial for a child's development. Being part of the real world means getting comfortable with downtime and spending those moments learning more about yourself as well.

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Grede insisted that it was imperative to find her boundaries between parenting and being a businesswoman.

In a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Grede spoke about her four children: Grey, Lola, and twins Lake and Rafferty. She admitted that it's all about balance and setting boundaries on what she can and can't do.

"I have a 10-year-old, an 8-year-old, and twin two-year-olds," she said. "I'd like to be honest about that, because I think as a working mother, again, it's back down to this idea of like, well, where are my boundaries? What am I willing to give up on? And what's a non-negotiable?"

She continued, "I don't do pick up and drop off every single day. But if my kid's in a play, I'm going to see my kid in the play. It's not cookie-cutter; it's different for every person. I think what we have to do is normalize the idea that you're not going to have everything. Perfection is only something that exists on Instagram."

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At the end of the day, what works for Grede isn't supposed to be a one-size-fits-all guide to what other working moms and moms looking to become business owners should follow if they don't want to. You find what works for you and apply it, and if it doesn't apply, then you leave it and look for something else. What women need to absolutely stop doing, however, is looking down their noses at other women's choices.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.