Why ‘Dumb People Have A Higher Chance Of Becoming Successful,’ According To A Supermodel

Everyone wants to be successful, but most Americans think of themselves as only slightly or moderately successful, depending on different factors.

If someone were to write a handbook on achieving success, it would probably contain instructions like doing well in school and landing a good job with a high salary. Those things are typically attributed to people who are traditionally smart, though. One supermodel argued that being dumb is actually the key to success, although it's not quite as simple as it sounds.

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The model took to TikTok to explain why being ‘dumb’ might be the best way to achieve success.

Supermodel MJ Gray began her video with the assertion that “dumb people have a higher chance of being successful than smart people.” As much as this might sound like rage-bait, it's actually not, as long as you understand what "dumb" means in this context.

Gray confirmed that she herself is a smart individual with an excessively analytical mind. Still, she thinks those with less intelligence tend to “go further in life" because of their ignorance.

She elaborated on this complex theory by identifying how both smart and dumb people experience “a propensity for fear,” but they react to this differently. Individuals with lower levels of intelligence will likely do what they’re told and follow the most common path when they feel afraid. On the other hand, those with more intelligence will avoid taking action because they habitually “analyze something to death” when experiencing fear.

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Gray emphasized the significance of taking “imperfect action” in our lives, as that is what will propel us forward. “I’m the kind of person who overthinks everything,” she shared. “I have to make sure that I think of everything that could go wrong, everything to go right, every step, everything’s got to be mapped out, and it keeps me from taking action.”

In other words, she believes that being a deep thinker could hinder success because it will hold someone back from actually doing something.

Really, her advice had nothing to do with the kids who consistently got the lowest grades in school. Rather, it was about those who are brave enough to take risks despite their worries.

“I’m afraid of looking dumb; I’m afraid of making mistakes,” she revealed. “That kind of fear that comes through analysis, even though you might be intelligent for having that kind of capacity … it ultimately paralyzes you and holds you back.”

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Gray felt like most of the successful people she had met throughout her life weren't necessarily smart or dumb as defined in a traditional sense. Instead, they were action-oriented and had an unwavering belief in themselves that allowed them to create a meaningful and prosperous life.

“You are not going to think your way into success,” she insisted. “You are going to feel your way into success."

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There are benefits to having an intelligent and analytical mind, but a strong sense of intuition and trust in yourself will take you far.

A lot of overthinkers are also very intelligent. But their overactive minds can get in the way of their own success, as psychologist Dr. Jessamy Hibberd explained.

"I call it the problem that disguises itself as the solution," she said. "When we overthink, we are living through the very thing we are worried about or trying to avoid, or reliving the past hurts that made us feel so terrible."

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Dr. Hibberd thinks some of the best ways to overcome the toxic nature of overthinking are to not only be aware of when those thoughts come up, but also to challenge them and remind yourself of what's actually reality. This is what will help you take the final step: "Action is the antidote to overthinking," she said.

A lot of people think that success comes from feeling confident and reassured, but that's not true. Everyone experiences fear. By choosing to lean into love and trust without the need to know everything, you'll save yourself a lifetime of anxiety. As Gray said, “As long as you are filling your days with action, you will be successful.”

Francesca Duarte is a writer based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, and spirituality topics.