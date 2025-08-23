The One Thing You Can Do To Immediately Feel Less Lonely, Even When No One Is Around

Everyone feels lonely from time to time; some more than others. While there are benefits to simply spending time alone, that’s different from feeling lonely and longing for companionship. The CDC reported that people who feel lonely frequently may experience various health issues as a result, such as depression, stroke, dementia, and diabetes. No one likes the feeling of being lonely, and clearly, it’s something that it’s best to avoid if possible for your health.

Of course, there isn’t always a quick fix for when you feel lonely. For a multitude of reasons, it’s not always possible to go hang out with a friend, call someone you care about, or even have a quick text conversation. Sometimes we’re just forced to feel lonely. But, based on research, there is one thing you can do to feel less lonely, even if you can’t be around anyone else for some reason.

Researchers found that people felt less lonely when they listened to music.

Stephen Beech reported on a new study for Talker News. Led by Dr. Steffen Herff, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Sydney in Australia, Beech said scientists gathered a sample of 600 participants who were asked to envision themselves traveling towards certain areas, like hiking to a mountain, for example.

“The findings showed that compared to silence, when participants listened to music, their imaginations ‘sparked’ and they described vivid imaginary social scenes, such as dancing and laughing with other people,” Beech said.

In his report, Beech included an image from the study titled “Figure 5.” When stuck in silence, a participant described a walk to a mountain this way: “I imagined a dark walk, without emotions, alone, looking for some hope.” That stood in stark contrast to what the participant described when listening to music. “I imagined a walk in the mountains with my family, all together, happy and carefree, we played, we laughed,” they said.

“Music appears to act as a catalyst for social imagination,” Dr. Herff said. “Even without words or voices, it can trigger thoughts of connection, warmth, and companionship. Whether we’re celebrating or grieving, music is something we can turn to.”

This study is the first to prove that listening to music can have an effect on the loneliness a person feels. The results were the same whether a song had lyrics or was instrumental.

Music has a variety of advantages for a person’s well-being.

Healthline writer Rebecca Joy Stanborough, MFA, shared that music can improve memory and aid in learning. It can also be used in the treatment of mental illness, something that Dr. Herff noted his study may be able to contribute to. It decreases feelings of anxiety and depression as well.

There are even physical benefits that come from listening to music. Because it makes you feel like dancing, it can improve your heart health. It can also help with fatigue, decrease pain, and make your exercise performance stronger. So, while music makes us all feel a little less lonely, it can also do wonders for our mental and physical health. That makes all of those hours we spend listening feel a lot more meaningful.

According to Neuroscience News, 5% of the world is affected by musical anhedonia, which is a condition that prevents someone from enjoying music. So, while we may think that music is universally enjoyed, that isn’t exactly true.

Still, the vast majority of people do like music and listen to it regularly. I know music has gotten me through some of my darkest moments, and it’s done the same for others. It’s a powerful, impactful art that helps bring us all together, and even makes us less lonely.

