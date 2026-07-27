People Who Are Deeply Introverted Are Usually Motivated By 5 Odd Things

Deeply introverted people can make a massive impact in the world, but there are a few odd things that motivate them. Everything is possible, whether you’re in the limelight or working behind the scenes. Stay on your path, stick to your strengths, and do not quit. And most importantly, don’t undersell, hide, or become a hermit because you have identified too closely with what is little more than an introvert label.

Deeply introverted people are usually motivated by these odd things:

1. They don't see themselves as less social than extroverts

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Deeply introverted people just get drained more quickly by people. You could describe many introverts as actually more social than most because they are deeply fascinated by people and care about maintaining their connections with others; they just have to do it in smaller doses. But when they do socialize, they're totally locked in.

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2. Deeply introverted people protect their alone time

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Spending time by themselves is how deeply introverted people recharge. It’s also how we use our tremendous internal capacity to imagine, analyze, and make creative connections without the distractions of other people and the stimuli of the environment. The world needs introverts to spend time in solitude so they, in turn, can make a significant impact when they're fully gassed up.

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3. They see their introversion as a strength, not a weakness

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Most deeply introverted people live in a world that promotes extroversion and confuses it with ‘personality,' but being introverted has nothing to do with personality. Personality is ever-changing. It simply means we process stimulation differently. Just because everyone in the room is talking endlessly while you share less doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with you. Feeling like an outsider is typical for most introverts, particularly as kids. But what society defines as ‘normal’ doesn’t mean it is normal. The ideas of the ‘crowd’ are usually wrong. There’s nothing wrong with living a chill life.

Many introverts had painful moments in their youth. And many introverts, including myself, allow their past to define their present personality or behaviors. This is crazy. For example, because I had some awkward moments when I was a teen, I saw myself as awkward later in life. I defined my personality as such, and this was a mistake. We are free to be whoever we want. We can create our personalities. High school doesn’t need to define us in any way.

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4. People like this know that the world needs them

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It might not seem obvious, but society relies heavily on deeply introverted people: we're thoughtful, cerebral, intensely creative, and inventive. To see our value, you need only look at some of the world’s most influential people, from Martin Luther King to Einstein, to JK Rowling, Elon Musk, and Issac Newton. If someone introverted like you can change the world, so can you.

A 2008 study in the Journal of Motor Behavior found that introverts take a longer time to process information than extroverts, and researchers say it's because they process more thoughtfully than extroverts — they take extra time to understand ideas before moving on to new ones.

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5. Introverts know others don't have the power to hurt them

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Many deeply introverted people can take criticism from other people very seriously and develop anxiety around said criticisms. I know this from a lot of personal suffering. This happens because many of us care deeply about connecting, which is the opposite of what many extroverts think drives us. What helped me a lot was realizing that self-esteem is largely a made-up concept. As such, we can’t lose self-esteem. No one has that power. So, if someone judges you, it’s okay. Nothing changes unless you allow it to via your interpretation. We are free to let go.

“Many introverts feel that something is wrong with them, and that’s incredibly disabling,” says Susan Cain, author of Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, but the most straightforward takeaway is this: introverts take their energy from alone time, while extroverts are energized by being around others, which means absolutley nothing is wrong with their need for solitude — in fact, something is really right.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

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