Introverted people are often classified as quiet and shy, the wallflowers who’d rather spend time with their noses buried in a book than surrounded by friends.

Yet this stereotype isn’t always true. Quiet people hold certain personality traits that give them inner strength and intense staying power.

Here are 5 easily overlooked superpowers of quiet introverts:

1. They pay attention to the little things

Introverts are quiet yet observant people who pay close attention to their surroundings. They’re detail-oriented and focused on quality.

When they choose to be social, it’s often a one-on-one hang with a close friend or a quiet solo activity, like visiting a museum or searching the stacks at the library.

Whether it’s picking up on someone’s vibes or intently listening to their own intuition, introverted people pay close attention to what you’re saying and what your energy is like.

They can easily read a room and they often draw people to them because they're so magnetic.

Introverts find strength in silence. Whether it’s noticing the way that sunlight filters through tree branches or picking up on what’s really bothering their bestie, introverts use their quiet energy to tune into the world.

2. They’re introspective

For introverts, noticing details is about really fully listening to themselves and others.

They spend a lot of time alone, leaning into deep, reflective moods. Introverts find solace in long walks through nature, letting their thoughts and emotions ebb and flow.

George Milton / Pexels

Introverts might seem quieter than other people, but this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re shy. They could be lost in the wilds of their imagination or considering some esoteric intellectual question.

They’re sensitive people and once you get them talking, they offer profound and emotional insights about the world. They’re also strong communicators, and they know how to express their innermost thoughts and feelings in direct and effective ways.

3. They avoid drama

Introverted people are unassuming. They don’t put stock in drama or unnecessary attention. They often choose to spend time getting cozy with their favorite main characters in a book or making art that nourishes them from the quiet of their own homes.

But being introverted doesn’t mean avoiding every social event, but rather carefully considering how they’re spending their time and with whom.

They tend to feel tapped out after being around big crowds, which means they focus on recharging their energy after going out.

When introverts feel depleted, they'll set clear boundaries about what they're able to do or not. They listen to what their bodies are saying when it comes to resting and getting back to themselves.

Introverts need quiet time on their own to re-center and boost their social battery back up to 100. This might mean they say ‘no’ to going out to brunch the day after a party, but it’s not because they’re antisocial. Rather, they need to decompress and refresh on their own terms.

4. They’re empathetic

Introverts understand people deeply and have a strong connection with other people’s emotions.

Even if they haven’t gone through what you’ve gone through, they’re willing to listen and hold space for your lived experience, validating how you are without pressuring you to take action or change who you are.

Zeng Sihuan / Pexels

Introverts are deeply in tune with their own inner landscapes, which gives them an elevated sense of emotional intelligence.

5. They’re thoughtful

Introverts never act without thinking through what they’re doing. They’re not impulsive people and are unlikely to take huge risks.

They communicate with careful intention, saying exactly what they mean or feel without hiding.

Introverts are observant and nurturing. Their quiet demeanor and tranquil energy have distinct depths, making them reliable co-workers and kind, devoted friends who always have your back.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.