Not everyone has a good memory, even if they do things like reading, believing in themselves, or repeating what they know, all of which have been shown to keep a person's mind sharp. These forgetful people often find themselves misplacing their belongings, whether it's their wallet, phone, or their favorite book. And while many see them in a negative light, people who almost immediately forget where they put their keys usually have certain highly intelligent traits.

It might be an inconvenience to their partner, who impatiently taps their foot at the door, but being slightly forgetful isn't always a bad thing. While it may seem like these individuals lack intelligence, it's the opposite. Without even knowing it, people who misplace their keys are much more unique than those around them realize.

People who almost immediately forget where they put their keys usually have these 10 highly intelligent traits

1. They filter out unimportant information

For better or worse, a person who is forgetful like this has a mind that runs quickly. So caught up in their thoughts, they disregard information they deem insignificant.

As experts from NeuroHealth Associates explained, "If you remember everything, you can have a hard time focusing and making decisions because you have so much competing data. A super intelligent person lets go of the data their brain simply doesn't need anymore, making it easier for them to think and make decisions regarding the more important items at hand."

Of course, this doesn't mean that it isn't a hindrance. Most highly intelligent people forget the basics, like their phone or wallet, but so long as it's around where it's supposed to be, this slight forgetfulness isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things.

2. They thrive on controlled chaos

People who almost immediately forget where they put their keys usually thrive on controlled chaos, which can indicate high intelligence. Due to their unpredictability, these people excel in creative fields.

Creativity is heavily linked with intelligence, which is why most smart people are a bit of a hot mess, so to speak. So, while the average person might not appreciate the mess, those who thrive on it are not only forgetful, but they're highly intellectual, too.

3. They mentally multitask

Everyone claims they are good at multitasking, but it isn't for most people. As psychologist Jeff Comer explained, "You can try to multitask, but research shows that it lowers productivity, increases errors, slows you down, can be perceived as disrespectful, distracts you, decreases the quality of the task itself, causes stress, and leads to burnout."

Highly intelligent people need stimulation. Due to their high IQ, they become bored quite easily, so they're quick to up the stakes and make life a bit more chaotic. While others find it stressful, there's nothing better than keeping a highly intelligent person on their toes.

4. They daydream

Most people have that one friend who always has their head in the clouds. They may not know what's going on most of the time, but it's because they're daydreaming, which is actually a huge sign of intelligence. According to a study published in Neuropsychologia, people who daydream more frequently have higher creative abilities and intellect.

But daydreaming also makes it harder for a person to focus, so chronic daydreams constantly misplace things. While they're highly intelligent, their inability to ground themselves in reality does make them forgetful from time to time.

5. They think in non-linear patterns

The average person is almost always going to think linearly. Whether it's writing down notes or giving their opinion, their thought process follows a typical pattern. It might make those around them slightly confused, and not knowing where they're going, they're quick to label them as a bit odd.

But smart people are unconventional in one way or another. And while this works well in some cases, when it comes to organizing, their thought process is slightly questionable, as they tend to lose their keys often.

6. They have high error tolerance

Not everyone is okay with imperfection. For those who grew up in households that demanded perfection, the idea of making any mistake is anxiety-inducing. No matter how normal making mistakes is, some people were taught that in life, the more mistakes you make, the less successful you'll be.

However, making mistakes can be fairly beneficial. As neuropsychologist Sam Goldstein explained, when a person has a growth mindset, it can transform their mistakes into opportunities to learn and progress. They might have messed up and forgotten their keys, but learning not to take themselves seriously is a great way to grow in life.

7. They rely on intuition

People who almost immediately forget where they put their keys usually rely on their intuition, a highly intelligent trait. Some people lack this gift, but for those who don't, it's not always easy being so aware. Whether it's of themselves or their surroundings, intuition can be draining.

So, some people are forgetful of the little things like their house keys. While it may seem obvious for some, being forgetful is often a sign that something else is occupying their mind.

8. They focus on the present

It's hard to focus on what's happening in the present. With so much anxiety and financial struggles, the thought of living in the present moment probably doesn't cross most people's minds. But for intelligent individuals, when they misplace their keys, it's because they're accustomed to living in the moment.

Their minds are going 24/7, barely allowing them time to breathe. Still, they understand the importance of letting the minor things go. From past disagreements to insignificant details, they choose to live in the moment rather than worrying about the future.

9. They're problem-solvers

Most people would like to believe they're problem-solvers. But while many people try and fail, they may just be great at coming up with solutions, and it becomes evident based on their forgetfulness. People who almost immediately forget where they put their keys usually have these highly intelligent traits.

Due to how their mind works, they're quick to solve complex issues. They don't sweat complexity too much, but since they use so much of their brain power, they don't have the best memory ever. Always losing their keys, their minds shut off the minor things and focus on what's important.

10. They're highly adaptive

For people who adapt easily to their surroundings, it makes them more likely to be a bit forgetful from time to time. On the surface, it sounds bizarre, but it's all in the way their brain is wired. According to a study published in Neuron, those who hold onto what's important and let go of what's not tend to be more intelligent.

While they're great at adapting and focusing on what's crucial, people shouldn't expect them to remember where their keys are. In their mind, where they put their keys simply isn't important in the grand scheme of things.

