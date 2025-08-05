Your Parents Raised You Right If You Do These 4 Things When You’re A Guest At Someone Else’s House

Having guests over is fun, as long as they’re respectful. There’s nothing worse than inviting someone into your home and counting down the minutes until they leave because their manners are nonexistent. But on the bright side, there are always those companions who are just great to be around. These are the guests whose parents raised them right and who know exactly how to behave.

1. You clean up after yourself

New Africa | Shutterstock

This is the first, and probably most important, rule. When you are a guest in someone's house, you should treat their space with respect. That means don't leave a mess behind. Wash your coffee cup, make your bed, and tidy up your space. Towels on the floor might fly when you are in the comfort of your home, but that's not good manners in another person's house.

The Emily Post Institute, an organization that educates people on etiquette, emphasized the importance of cleanliness, especially in the bathroom. “Wipe up any ring in the tub,” they wrote, “shaving cream residue in the basin, hair on any object or surface, or dirt on soap.”

2. You help buy groceries

Not every host will let you do this. Some are happy to cover the food and shopping if they’ve invited you over. But if the opportunity comes up, offering to help with expenses always makes a great impression.

The Emily Post Institute backed this up: “Offer to pitch in for groceries if you are staying more than two or three nights,” they wrote. And it's a fair point. If you’re staying longer, you’re using more, so offering financial help just makes sense.

If you don't quite have the finances to contribute to food expenses during your visit, that's okay, too. Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, told GoBankingRates, “Should my recently graduated, but currently jobless, nephew come for a stay, I will be footing the bill,” she said. “Of course, I would expect him to be useful and helpful around the house. And, perhaps a box of chocolates as a host-gift would be thoughtful.”

3. You're nice to their pets

Hale Tat | Pexels

This goes without saying. Whether you're an animal person or not, it's their home, and that means you don't have a say in how they behave there. Treat them well, and don't make demands on the owners based on your preferences. Just because you don't think dogs belong on the couch doesn't mean you get to make that request as a houseguest.

And this really matters because people often see their pets as family. A 2002 study looked into how strongly people feel about their pets, and the findings were interesting: 13 out of the 16 participants said that, in certain situations, they would give a scarce drug to their pet over a person outside their family. In other words, they’d save their pet over a random human. So yes, treat their pets right!

4. You say 'thank you'

This one is obvious; it's common sense. When you arrive, thank them for having you. Anytime they cook, clean something, or offer you a drink, say "thank you" again. And when you're about to leave, make sure you express your appreciation for everything they’ve done.

An article by Dr. Lisa Williams at the University of New South Wales explained why saying "thank you" matters so much. Drawing on psychologist Sara Algoe’s research, Dr. Williams wrote that gratitude prompts “the initiation of new social relationships, orients people to existing social relationships, and promotes maintenance of and investment in these relationships.” So not only does it help you build new bonds, it also helps strengthen the ones you already have, like with your host.

If you do these things, you're someone who's nice to be around. No one wants a guest who’s careless or rude. Remember, it’s their place you’re staying at, and they’re doing you a favor by welcoming you. Respect that, and be sure to show your appreciation.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.