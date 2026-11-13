People Who Don't Get Lonely Usually Enjoy 8 Hobbies That Make Them Feel Less Alone

When we change our mindset to feel comfortable in solitude, we feel less isolated and lonely.

By seeing alone time as something to enjoy with hobbies or self-care, we get a lot more from it, according to a 2020 study. So, if you find yourself relying on distractions to avoid your own company, take some notes from the people who don't get lonely because they have interests that make them feel less alone.

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Hobbies people who don't get lonely use to make them feel less alone

1. Reading new genres of books

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Immersing themselves in a new story is how people who never get lonely combat isolation, even if they don't have a ton of friends. Social connection can actually come from reading, easing loneliness when your circle is small.

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Reading a new book and connecting with a new character gives you a sense of belonging that's unique from anything else. You feel seen, but you also develop empathy, making it feel like you're connected between the pages.

2. Writing letters and handwritten notes

Writing handwritten letters and notes is a great way to feel connected, no matter who you're writing them for. It often helps people be more mindful and work through their emotions, but according to a 2023 study, it also sparks hope and excitement for mail in response.

It's more old-school than someone sending a text message or calling a friend on the phone, but the slow, analog nature of letter-writing is the perfect hobby for combating loneliness.

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3. Bringing a knitting project to a coffee shop

Solo dates are the perfect introverted way to socialize. Even if they aren't having long conversations with anyone, sometimes just doing your own thing while being around other people can offer a sense of togetherness.

To feel less alone, some people bring their journal or their knitting tools to a local coffee shop. It allows them to focus on the hobbies that bring them joy, while still getting out of the house.

4. Joining an online book club with strangers

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If they don't have a close circle of friends or time to socialize, people who never feel lonely still find ways to create community. Online book clubs are a perfect example of that.

Yes, they're curbing loneliness with reading, but they're also finding connection through shared interests. They're cozied up with a book at home, but they're not really lonely when they come together with others to talk about it.

5. Volunteering for causes they care about

According to a 2024 study, increasing meaning in your life can be a buffer for things like loneliness and depression. So, you don't have to be obsessed with your job or have a calling. You could just volunteer on a Sunday morning or donate to causes you care about.

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Even if they do spend a lot of time alone and enjoy their solitude, this is how people who never feel lonely invest in community. They give themselves purpose in helping others.

6. Listening to podcasts when things get difficult

Mindfulness and silence are still important things to be comfortable with if you're spending a lot of time alone, but filling the quiet with something you enjoy is a healthy distraction, in moderation.

Maybe it's background noise on the TV while you're doing chores or listening to a favorite podcast while getting ready. Sometimes, alone time can feel less lonely when someone else is speaking to you from your phone.

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7. Taking a fitness class they've never tried

Openness as a personality trait is associated with greater success and well-being, but there are so many practical ways we can step outside of our comfort zones, and it doesn't have to feel like the end of the world.

For someone who spends a lot of time with themselves, they can feel less alone by taking exercise or movement classes. It could be a dance class in a studio or trying a workout that helps them tap into their body.

8. Watching trees and the sky outside

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According to a 2025 study, even just observing nature inside through a window can do wonders for your mental health. It's even better to feel the sun on your skin and watch the trees sway around from your backyard or front porch.

There's a feeling of connectedness that comes from being around nature. It puts our humanity into perspective in profoundly meaningful ways, even if we don't directly address it. That's why it's the perfect hobby for someone spending time alone.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.