Happy People Usually Do 8 Things Every Week (With Zero Guilt) To Avoid Getting Burned Out

Burnout makes people feel unhappy and decreases their quality of life over time.

But happy people don't let their obligations prevent them from finding joy. On a weekly basis, they'll carve out time to avoid burnout, without ever feeling guilty for it.

Things happy people do weekly with no guilt to avoid burnout

1. Dedicate a single day or afternoon to do whatever they want

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The happiest people always find a way to have time that's truly just for them. Without it, their identity becomes entangled in their relationships or external validation, so it becomes harder to tap into their true desires.

Even if it's just sitting with a book for an hour or taking themselves on a solo date, they give themselves permission to enjoy their own company.

2. Say 'no' to plans that cut into their bedtime

We do have to occasionally inconvenience ourselves to show up for our loved ones, but that doesn't mean we have to maintain a completely full social calendar when we're on the brink of burnout. Happy people look after their mental health by getting the kind of rest that a peaceful nighttime routine allows.

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Sometimes, that means canceling plans or saying "no" to a last-minute invitation. It might disappoint some people, but at the end of the day, this safe space for them to rest and unwind is better for everyone.

3. Schedule no-meeting days on their work calendars

Many burnt out employees ironically don't have much time at work to actually make it to the end of their to-do list. They're completely bombarded with inefficient meetings, so much that they spend more time talking about the work instead of doing it.

So, instead of letting anyone schedule time with them whenever they want, they set strict focus blocks on their calendars. They may even block off entire days to protect their productivity.

Without guilt, they protect their time to work while they're on the clock, not letting time thieves steal it away for meetings that could just be emails.

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4. Take breaks to reconnect with their bodies

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Many of us live our entire lives in our heads, ignoring how we feel and allowing our emotions to settle in our physical bodies. It feels easier to live that way, instead of slowing down to be fully present, but over time it creates all kinds of stress and anxiety.

But happy people create space to practice being present. It might be 10 minutes of intentional mindfulness a day or just scheduling time on their calendar to tap into their bodies. Even amid the chaos, they learn to live in a more grounded way.

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5. Turn their phones completely off for a digital detox

It might be for a week or a day or even just a couple of hours, but digital detoxes seriously improve our well-being and health over time. Instead of doomscrolling to pass the time and subjecting themselves to negative content online, the happiest people set boundaries with their phones.

On a weekly basis, they put their phone aside and focus on living in the present. They spend quality time with loved ones or take time to indulge in their hobbies. They make sure to actually live their lives, instead of being constantly on their phones.

6. Schedule an 'admin day' to audit their routines

Happy people audit their own lives at least weekly, and they don't feel guilty about it. They might take a step back and look through their calendars, or slow down to reflect on how their interactions with others make them feel.

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Instead of rushing to the next thing and ending the evening feeling exhausted, they figure out how to enter the next week feeling even just 1% more aligned.

7. Have hard conversations about something draining their energy

Truly happy people are careful to have hard conversations before they spiral into something bigger. If they're feeling resentment about a misunderstanding or frustrated over a misstep from a boss, they're going to talk about it.

If something is draining them, they prefer to face it head-on, even if it's a little bit uncomfortable. This kind of direct communication is a kindness in their relationships, but it's also an act of self-care.

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8. Update personal to-do lists to achieve their goals

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Many of the busiest people can still create balance with the right organization in their lives. For example, they create different to-do lists. They have one for work and professional life and one for the things and people they care about. They might also have a third for their creative aspirations and goals.

They make time throughout the week for each of them. And while it may not look the same every week, it ensures they're still taking care of themselves, even when things get busy.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.