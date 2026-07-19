You Can Tell Someone Has Great Taste By 9 Things They Have In Their Home

When you walk into someone’s house for the first time, you can immediately tell that they have really good taste. The rooms flow together with color and carefully curated decor that makes you want to linger.

Personal style is influenced by culture and personality. Still, there are certain decor choices that are widely accepted as signs of an extra level of elegance.

You can immediately tell someone has great taste if you find these things in their home:

1. They use fresh flowers to set mood

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Plenty of people appreciate flowers for the way they make a room feel more alive with their beauty and scent, but they aren’t always a priority. Buying a bouquet isn’t cheap, and it can seem impossible to keep them alive for more than a day.

The people who have the best taste don’t let these things deter them. They’ve seen the way that flowers not only light up a room, but also make people feel better. It’s important for them to have them in their house, even if they don’t always feel the most convenient.

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2. They incorporate antique furniture into modern style

Owning antique furniture doesn’t have to mean buying an expensive 19th-century writing desk from a specialty store. If someone places pieces they inherited from family members around their home, or has a knack for thrifting for vintage items that might require a little work, that qualifies as well.

This kind of furniture is one-of-a-kind and often made from higher-quality materials, but the biggest reason it's a tasteful choice is probably that it’s not trendy. Certain decor trends, like minimalism and smooth lines, seem to be in good taste now, but they’ll have to be replaced in a few years when everyone moves onto the next big thing. Antiques are timeless and don’t feel like mere placeholders.

3. Their lamps and light fixtures provide a warm glow

There are few things as jarring as walking into a room for the first time and being hit with harsh lighting that feels overwhelming. Someone with a knack for home decor knows this is the farthest thing from welcoming and should be avoided whenever possible. They opt for gentle lamps instead.

These folks also prefer warm light over cool light. Warm light bulbs have a softer glow that makes everyone feel more relaxed, which is exactly what they’re aiming for. They want to create a comfortable environment, even if it takes a little extra effort.

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4. They use storage jars that are functional and flattering

A lot of the food we eat comes packaged in a way that could double as a form of storage. Things that are sold in a box could just stay in that box in the pantry, after all. But the people with the best taste are willing to go the extra mile and put things like pasta and cereal in matching storage jars that are much more aesthetically pleasing.

When a space feels messy, it makes the people who spend the most time there feel stressed and have difficulty concentrating. Neatly storing boxes of food on pantry shelves isn’t really the same thing as outright disorganization, but having a dedicated place for everything that’s nicer to look at than a cardboard box elevates the whole kitchen.

5. They display well-loved books

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The bookshelves are one of the most interesting things to look at in someone else’s house, but it’s even better when it’s clear that they aren’t buying them just for show. A large collection of books on different subjects could make someone seem well-rounded, but if it looks like they’ve never touched them, it doesn’t have the same effect.

Research has shown that living in a house with at least 80 books in it boosts kids’ academic performance, but they get even more benefit from books they’re actually interested in that cover a variety of topics. There’s no reason to believe that following this pattern wouldn’t benefit adults in the same way, and having those beloved books on display shows visitors that someone has a thirst for knowledge that screens can’t satisfy.

6. They use refillable soap dispensers

You could walk into the most luxurious bathroom in the world, but the image created by the plush towels and carefully chosen trinkets would be completely ruined if you turned to the sink and saw a plastic, disposable soap dispenser, especially if it has a garish logo.

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Almost everything we own contains some kind of plastic, even if it’s not obvious from looking at it, but a person who refills their soap dispenser shows care for their space and their environment.

7. They use the fragrance of lightly-scented candles as a decorative accent

Every home has its own smell, which is pretty dependent on general environmental factors like how frequently it’s cleaned. Adding something extra that makes it smell even better shows that someone really wants their space to feel inviting.

This requires a delicate balance, though. Some scents are so overpowering that it doesn’t really matter if they’re good or bad. People with good taste always choose candles or room sprays that aren’t too strong, but they make a point to do so because they know it adds more to their space than just a neutral scent, even if it’s clean.

8. They don't hide record players or speakers

Music affects pretty much every part of the brain, from emotions to memory. It also creates a warm environment when used wisely. The middle of a dinner party probably isn’t the best time to play '80s rock hits at top volume, but a nice instrumental mix would enhance the atmosphere without feeling over-the-top.

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When someone has great taste, they understand what music can add to a gathering, and they also understand how to select the right songs based on the situation. That means incorporating the stereo system into the furniture. Small speakers or a record player aren't hidden away, but instead are carefully chosen to blend with the room and keep everything looking classy.

9. They choose art that means something to them personally

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From paintings to sculptures, art is one of the best ways for someone to express themselves in their home. It would be easy to pick up some different pieces that look nice together to create a gallery wall, but so much about taste is related to intention. Meaningful art is even better.

It doesn’t have to be expensive, but a painting someone feels a personal connection to is often much more special than a trendy abstract piece. Seeing beautiful art causes a reaction in the brain that’s similar to what happens when you see someone you love, so homeowners who make choices based on what speaks to them are doing something right.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.