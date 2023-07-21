The eyes are the window to the soul, as they say, but this poetic tidbit seems to become a little lost on us when we have to make that annual visit to the eye doctor.

Much like the dentist, a trip to the optometrist most likely won't be inspiring any poetry anytime soon. However, it's still really important to take care of our eyes, so why not put them to the test with this fun, fast exercise?

How good is your vision? Is it not bad? Pretty good? Excellent? Perfect 20/20? Well, now you can find out in this very simple and quick test from Andy Neuenschwander.

It may appear to be just a normal red circle, but it actually contains hidden images within it.

Do you think you can see them? Take a look at the images below and you can find out for yourself.

Only a few astute people can see all the images in this circle —​ can you?

First, look at this circle. But, there's no need to cover up one eye the way you would at the doctor's office.

So, do you just see a plain red circle or is there something more? Do you have to squint to see it or are the hidden images pretty clear?

Have you been told in the past that you have 20/20 vision? If so, that means you see the same line of letters on the Snellen Chart at 20 feet that a normal person sees at 20 feet.

If your vision is pretty good, then you probably saw this in the circle.

Did you only see this adorable, inquisitive kitten, or are there other details that you see? Maybe you see as well as a cat at night (a cat's night vision is well-known to be excellent, as their pupils enlarge and nearly double the quality of their eyesight).

So, if your vision is extremely good, you must have noticed this detail.

It's not just a cat, but a cat with a snappy bow tie!

Still, that's not it for the hidden images. Yes, there's more! If you have amazing, incredible eyesight, then you are able to see every last detail.

Did you catch all three secret elements of the picture?



All images: Andy Neuenschwander/BuzzFeed

If you can see all this, then you're the Vision Master of the world. Most people can't see everything in the picture and have no clue as to how much this fancy cat is suited up. So, congrats are in order for your excellent eyesight. You're one of a kind.

You should be impressed with yourself. You deserve to go look at something beautiful, like an art museum. You'll most likely enjoy every single detail

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.