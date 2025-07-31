Office Bully Mocks Worker For Eating Kid Meals For Lunch

Let’s be honest, kids' snacks actually taste pretty great. Sipping on a Capri Sun, eating Oreos, and grabbing a handful of cheddar Goldfish? That’s comforting and honestly kind of delicious. Sure, it’s not something you’d want every day, but every now and then, the craving hits.

Some people, though, genuinely love eating that stuff all the time, and they have every right to do so. It’s kind of incredible when someone goes out of their way to shame them just because the food is "for kids." But that’s exactly what’s happening to one kid-food-loving co-worker.

An office bully targeted a co-worker who brought kid meals for lunch.

On X, user JesterJum posted a picture of his lunch at work with a side-by-side image of an anonymous note left by an office bully seeming to mock him for his choice in cuisine. The post was subsequently picked up and shared on Reddit.

Jum's original post read, "Should I be upset by this obvious shot at me in the office?" The so-called "kids'" food was a pre-packaged meal from Kid Cuisine, complete with nuggets, corn, mac and cheese, and a dessert of chocolate pudding topped with rainbow sprinkles. Honestly, that sounds pretty tasty. But here comes the vibe-crusher.

The bully's note read: "To the person who brings Kid Cuisine: This is a office, not a day care. We are all adults here. Grow up!" Let's just point out that this bully wrote “a office” instead of “an office.” But hey, they’re not on the grammar police, they're just the snack police.

The real childish behavior in this interaction came from the bully.

Really, though, what does this person have for lunch? A glass of Cabernet Sauvignon paired with oysters and a spoonful of caviar? Or maybe just a tall glass of immaturity with a side of can't-mind-my-own-business.

Obviously, the comment section sided with Jum, who just wanted to enjoy his Kid Cuisine in peace. “Funny how packing and eating what you want for lunch is considered childish,” one user wrote, “but attacking your coworkers is somehow adult.” Another suggested the perfect comeback: "Dear message poster. Sorry I can’t hear you over the dinosaur sounds my nuggets are making." Clearly, people were having fun in the comments.

One commenter, however, actually had an insightful story to share. They wrote, "Don't underestimate people's ability to hate for no good reason. I bring a tablet to work and read on my breaks with it. Sometimes books, sometimes magazines, sometimes comics. There's an old woman that works here that didn't care what I was reading in the breakroom until the day she noted I was reading comic books. I'm pretty sure there's some deep seated personal trauma in her past tied to this because she damn near lost her mind that an adult, and a late middle-age adult at that, was reading kids stuff. I just asked if she wanted to borrow it and read some herself. Brought my steam deck one day just to mess with her after that. She's really put off that I enjoy 'childish' things.'" They sagely added, "True adulthood is realizing joy doesn't have an age limit. If you enjoy a hobby — comics, legos, models, etc... — just enjoy it. Life is too short not to."

Eating from the kids' menu has become a trend.

Not only is it totally normal to want pre-packaged kids' meals, but it’s actually become popular for adults to order off the kids' menu at restaurants. The New York Post published an article this year explaining why the shift is happening.

The outlet pointed out that the kids' menu is usually much cheaper and comes with smaller portions, something that matters in the U.S., where food sizes are huge and prices keep rising. They spoke to a 33-year-old from Orlando, Florida, who said eating out often means "overpaying, overindulging, and dealing with leftovers," unless you order from the kids' menu.

Her name is Ashley, and she shares videos on her TikTok account, reviewing kids' meals. "I'm the kids' meal connoisseur," she said. "I rate kids' meals from different restaurants to show adults where they can order off the kids' menu and save money for themselves."

Whether you want fast food, kids' meals, healthy dishes, or whatever else, it’s entirely your choice. Sure, there’s a health aspect to keep in mind, but ultimately, you’re the one in charge of your plate.

So when someone goes out of their way to publicly shame you just for eating something you like, the problem isn’t you, it’s them. To the worker who enjoys Kid Cuisine: keep eating it and have fun. And to the one who put up that passive-aggressive note: maybe just let people enjoy themselves.

