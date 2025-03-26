Worker Appalled After Finding ‘Detox Propaganda’ In The Office Kitchen — ‘I Have A Problem With People Vilifying Sugar’

An employee was left mortified after toxic diet culture made an appearance in the kitchen of their workplace.

According to the employee, a lengthy article promoting the use of health supplements while shaming prescription drugs and doctors was left on the table, potentially by someone who was attempting to push their own health standards onto others.

The worker was appalled after discovering ‘detox propaganda’ in the workplace kitchen.

The employee shared the disturbing experience to the blog “Ask a Manager,” explaining that they work for a nonprofit group consisting of about 30 people. “We share one small kitchen. Articles relevant to our field or other interesting items are often left in the center of the table for us to read,” they shared.

However, one day, when they walked in the kitchen, the employee discovered a seven-page printout about “superhuman brain shakes.” They said, “I looked into the group that published it and the doctor behind it, and what I found did not sit well with me.”

“The guy talks about ‘detoxification’ and peddles supplements, all while vilifying prescription drugs and doctors.” As someone who relies on prescription medication for their mental health, the employee found the article to be misinformative and degrading. They couldn't help but wonder if the colleague who had planted the article would look down on them due to their reliance on the traditional medical model.

“On top of this gross pamphlet, we generally have a problem with people vilifying sugar, fatty foods, carbs, etc.,” the employee added. “I know these topics are pretty common, but these beliefs are starting to feel endemic.”

The employee wondered if the problematic article was worth bringing up to HR or if they should discreetly hide it somewhere else in the office where no one would be able to see it.

Manager Alison Green responded to the employee’s dilemma, offering her own advice.

While she suggested that the employee just toss the article in the trash, Green also highlighted the bigger issue. “It sounds like the bigger issue in your office is the culture of moralizing about food, but that’s much, much harder to address,” she shared. “But this one pamphlet? Trash it and be done with it.”

However, Green urged the employee to have a discussion with HR if similar articles continue to be left in the lunchroom. “Common areas shouldn’t be used that way (and if they don’t stop it at diet moralizing, it’s very quickly going to spread to other topics as well),” she added.

When it comes to our health, we all have the right to nourish our bodies with what we see fit for ourselves.

However, it is not up to us to push our lifestyle onto others. Even if we may choose to stay away from certain foods and prescription drugs, we never truly know other people’s need for them, nor do we have the place to judge or question it.

The vilification of foods or medicines that are labeled as "unhealthy" only perpetuates disordered eating habits, malnourishment, and unhealthy perceptions about medical treatment.

According to medical experts, restricting yourself from eating certain foods and taking certain medications may only lead to further health issues, such as nutrient deficiencies, a weakened immune system, and severe emotional distress.

No one should have to explain their meal and medication choices to others, nor should they feel ashamed for these choices. Toxic diet culture and the demonization of certain foods and medicines promote the false idea that everyone should strive to abide by the same lifestyle. Being healthy does not and cannot look the same for every person.

