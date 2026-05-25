It's a myth that we turn into our parents as we age. At least, most of the time.

However, we still do have a tendency to adopt some of their behaviors, lifestyles, and personality quirks over time, because we grew up and were socialized into similar preferences. Even when it comes to the odd habits people pick up in their 40s, which they likely made fun of when they were younger, they were influenced by parents in one way or another.

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Here are 10 odd habits people pick up in their 40s that they probably made fun of when they were younger

1. Wearing comfortable clothes

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Instead of trying to fit every trend or chase every compliment by curating a hyper-specific style, many people choose comfort and convenience as they get older. They're less interested in performing for the sake of external validation, and are more driven by a desire to feel safe and protected, even through clothing and self-expression.

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As a study from the Journal of Women & Aging explains, prioritizing comfort is often a gradual shift that happens in many people's lives as they get older. For some, it's shifting the way they're dressed to avoid self-consciousness and to protect their ease. For them, it's a small shift in their routine or a new hobby that offers them a sense of respite.

2. Staying home on the weekends

Not everyone becomes a homebody in middle age, but for many, with more self-esteem and personal comfort in themselves than they had in their 20s, they don't have to worry about maintaining a full schedule for validation. They're comfortable saying "no" when they need a Friday night to rest and aren't seeking distractions from cultivating superficial friendships.

Even though we often got annoyed with our parents or judged them for wanting to stay home after working all week, as we approach our 40s and 50s, wanting to go out is usually the exception to a peaceful life at home.

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3. Investing in their physical health

Even if we made fun of our parents for wearing compression socks on the airplane or eating certain meals in the name of "brain health," these health-motivated practices are things we inevitably need as we age.

We might have laughed at these odd habits our parents had, who had the freedom to be more careless with their bodies and lifestyles, but in our 40s, we often come to the realization that they were right all along.

4. Being excited about practical household items

Despite making fun of our parents for getting excited about new household items, like a brand new couch or vacuum cleaner, we'll inevitably have a similar level of enthusiasm as we get older. Especially when it's taken a lot of hard work and effort to buy nice things for the home, instead of expecting a parent to get them, these purchases become more valuable.

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It's no surprise that spending habits and things we're excited to invest in change as we get older. We often stop caring about fitting in and trends, and start saving for things that bring comfort and convenience to our own lives. As a study from Psychological Science explains, when we spend money on things that match our personality and lifestyle, we're happier, even if that is a household appliance or a certain type of organic groceries.

5. Going to bed early

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As the National Institute on Aging explains, the older we get, the earlier our bedtime tends to be. While sleep routines are fickle and prone to changing, regardless of someone's age, usually the closer we get to middle age, the earlier we wake up and go to bed.

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It was annoying for us as kids and teenagers, especially when forced out of bed early on the weekends or made to go to bed at the same time as our parents, but it's a natural part of life as we get older. Especially considering night owl behaviors are often worse for our physical and mental health, it's probably for the best.

6. Holding onto old chargers and devices

Not every parent had a problem with hoarding things. In fact, some kids remember their parents being too passive about throwing things away. However, regardless of whether your parents were one or the other, chances are they still had a drawer or container dedicated to holding onto old chargers and technology devices.

Despite being less inclined to hold onto things and feed materialism in middle age, they couldn't let go of the charger, because "what if?" It was a joke as kids, but today, chances are you do still have a dedicated space for all these random cords for the same reasons.

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7. Religiously checking the weather

As we get older, we're trained by inconveniences and experiences. Chances are that one time we got caught in a rainstorm before an interview in our 20s actually trained us to care about things like the weather. Although we made fun of our parents for watching the weather channel or checking the radar constantly, as adults we're more prepared because of it.

The older we get, the more practical we become. However, we also become much less likely to take on the stress of minor inconveniences when we're prepared for everything and anything thrown our way.

8. Eating leftovers for days

Hearing "we have food at home" was one of the most discouraging phrases that could have come from our parents' mouths as kids. So, even if you went through a period in early adulthood compensating for that childhood desire and putting financial freedom at stake for fast food, in middle age you're likely just the same.

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Whether you have kids or not, fast food feels like a treat. Frugality comes from stretching meals and getting crafty with leftovers, not justifying food from McDonald's that you don't actually need.

9. Feeling excited when plans are unexpectedly canceled

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We often feel relieved when plans are unexpectedly canceled because we've been stressed about preparing for them. Especially for shy people or introverts who spend a lot of time rehearsing conversations and boosting their social battery to make space for an event, having someone cancel relieves all that pent-up stress and anxiety immediately.

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While it might have ruined our day or entire weekend as kids to not be able to attend a play date or be forced into staying at home, as adults this is the free time and space that's become a currency in itself.

10. Feeding family and neighborhood drama

Even though they might be less interested in forming relationships around drama and constant anxiety, for many aging people, they can build connections with their neighbors by gossiping. Especially if they have more free time and energy to expend on keeping up with neighborhood gossip, it can become a hobby.

So, it might have been annoying as kids or strange in our 20s, wondering why our parents cared so much about gossip in the town. But now, sometimes we can't help but feed into it ourselves.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.