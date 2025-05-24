There is something undeniably fascinating about highly intuitive people. It often feels like they can predict things out of nowhere, and many of their habits are therefore slightly unsettling to others.

These extraordinary people seem to know what others are thinking or feeling without anyone saying a word. Their knack for picking up on subtle cues during conversations is unmatched. You might even believe that they are psychic, but usually, they simply possess a form of heightened awareness and deep empathy. They recognize patterns and make predictions based on what they see, but sometimes, these observers of the world make connections that almost seem supernatural.

Here are the 10 odd habits of highly intuitive people that others find slightly unsettling

1. Zoning out mid-conversation

If you've ever had a conversation with an intuitive person, you've probably noticed them zoning out mid-conversation. This tends to happen when doing repetitive tasks or while listening to someone speak for a long time. It's not that they don't care what you are saying, but more about how their mind allows them to wander.

A study published by iScience found that our minds wander 30% to 50% of the time, often shifting away from external forces to internal thoughts. It also found that mind-wandering can extract hidden but predictable patterns from people and environments. This can feel unsettling to others, as it makes them feel too exposed.

2. Seeming to know things they shouldn't know

People find it unsettling when an intuitive person says something is going to happen and then it does. In some cultures, intuition is seen as a form of spiritual or extrasensory perception. A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that intuitive people can have precognition similar to the phenomenon that psychics can experience. The results suggest that future actions are often influenced by present memory.

While many will be skeptical of this, they cannot deny that intuitive people exist, and most of the time, they predict things accurately based on pattern recognition. People might see this habit as odd, but it sure comes in handy when you need to make quick decisions or navigate uncertainty.

3. Avoiding crowds without a clear reason

Intuitive people may avoid crowds without a clear reason because they feel something in the environment is off. It's like a feeling that something bad is about to happen. They can't shake the feeling off and are quick to warn whoever is around them. Others might find this unsettling, but when something does happen, they will be thankful that their friend's intuition kicked in.

Highly intuitive people are also empathetic people so it can be hard for them to navigate public spaces. Diane E. Dreher, Ph.D., states that empaths and those with high sensory processing sensitivity (SPS), may avoid crowds due to heightened sensitivity to other people's emotions. Crowded places are filled with anxiety, and a good deal of emotion can be felt in the air.

4. Being uncannily accurate about people

Sometimes you just know someone is a bad person, and intuitive people love knowing when their intuition is proven right. While others might be fooled by charm or good looks, highly intuitive people can see that something is wrong. They can read people like a book, and attempt to warn others about them.

Many will think that they are overreacting, but when they're proven right, they start asking them questions as to how they knew. It's all about trusting your instincts and observing their patterns of behavior, noticing manipulation and toxicity before they can be ensnared.

5. Asking deep and uncomfortable questions

We've all had that one friend who asks us deep and uncomfortable questions that make us wonder how they knew our deepest secrets. It can feel unsettling, but intuitive people are just observing your social cues and will notice that something is wrong. Their intuition guides them to ask you if you are okay and if there is anything that they can do to be helpful.

They may not always say much, but when they do it is spot on. You may think that they are prying, but they are just reading the energy in the room. Their uncomfortable questions can catch you off guard, but if you try to understand that they are trying to support you, then maybe you’ll be more willing to answer honestly.

6. Having vivid and symbolic dreams

People who exhibit intuitive personality traits report experiencing vivid and emotionally rich dreams. A study published in Dreaming found that people who scored high in openness to experience are more likely to recall their dreams and have positive attitudes toward them. This trait was associated with greater creativity and imagination.

This could be why intuitive people have such vivid and symbolic dreams. Their intuition never seems to turn off, as it even runs when they're asleep. Dreams can be considered premonitions or warnings of what is to come. This is why it can be unsettling to some. Not knowing what is going to happen is the natural order of things.

7. Needing lots of alone time

Intuitive people spend a lot of energy processing ideas which can get mentally exhausting for them. Alone time provides a chance to recharge and clear their minds. Shoba Sreenivasan, Ph.D., and Linda E. Weinberger, Ph.D., state that solitude provides an opportunity for self-reflection which can create personal growth and enhance emotional regulation.

Time alone allows them to tap into their inner world and realign their feelings. This period of introspection can help them understand their desires better and process their experiences more deeply. Intuitive people need to restore their energy because they use it so much to read others.

8. Reading between the lines

Your body language tells an intuitive person how you're really feeling, even if you aren't saying it. They can also know what you mean even if you're not in the headspace to articulate it at that moment. This is how they read between the lines and to normal people this can be an odd habit. They trust their gut feeling on everything and have faith that their intuition has it right because it's never led them astray before.

This ability is valuable because it can help navigate complex social situations where one party is unwilling to speak up. A study published by the Journal of General Psychology found that intuitive people are wired to decode unspoken emotional and situational cues, which makes them naturals at reading between the lines.

9. Making life choices based on feelings

Intuitive people have an instinctive approach that might not always make logical sense but it leads them in a direction that will benefit them in the end. They rarely go to others seeking advice and instead follow their own intuition. This means that they will often make life choices based on how they are feeling rather than through logic.

Even in major life transitions, they tend to make decisions quickly, and it usually works out to their benefit. While some may see their decision-making skills as impulsive, they know that their feelings will lead them to meaningful life experiences. Instead of listing the pros and cons of a situation, they just wing it.

10. Being magnetically drawn to the mysterious

Intuitive people are often drawn to the mysterious because they naturally seek depth and meaning. They are curious individuals with a taste for adventure and mystery. Their inner world is a rich and layered one that makes the unknown feel like an invitation rather than a threat. Mystery presents an opportunity to discover new things and find out what logic alone can't explain.

The mysterious stirs deep within intuitive minds and they begin to sense truths that aren't immediately visible. Rather than fearing it they pull towards it more and trust their intuition to guide them along the way. These are just some of the odd habits that they have that others might find unsettling.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.