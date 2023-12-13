Nurse Accused Of Getting Convenience Store Worker Fired For Saying Many Nurses Lack Empathy

A nurse has been accused of using her platform and dedicated fanbase to get a convenience store worker fired after she shared her unfavorable opinion of the behavior of many nurses. The drama unfolded on TikTok between Nurse Morgan and Selena, after the latter claimed that there is a serious nursing shortage because of the negative attitude that many of them have.

Selena claimed that nurses lack empathy and have horrible attitudes.

In her TikTok video, Selena, who worked at a convenience store called Circle K, claimed that a lot of women who go into nursing are only getting the degree for the money and not because they care about the well-being of others.

"They have no empathy, no sympathy," Selena said. "Then they quit because nurse life is not what they thought. They thought nurses were gonna walk around in cute little scrubs or Crocs and get a $3,000 check. Then they realize they actually have to help people, now they wanna quit."

According to a survey of over 18,000 nurses, conducted by AMN Healthcare Services Inc., 30 percent of the participants are looking to quit their careers. The survey showed there are various changes needed, with 69 percent of nurses seeking increased salaries and 63 percent seeking a safer working environment to reduce their stress.

Selena's video caught the attention of a nurse named Morgan, who responded in a since-deleted TikTok video.

Nurse Morgan chimed in, explaining that this opinion is only used against female nurses, and in male-dominated fields, people aren't telling them that they need to love their jobs and what they do.

"Look at pilots, people in tech," she argued. "Nobody is gonna make me feel bad about choosing a profession that I would get paid for while in this economy."

Many people agreed with Nurse Morgan's take, but it wasn't until the end of her video when she took a swipe at Selena's job that the criticisms started pouring in.

"I don't feel like this is a fair assessment of anyone to make who does not work in healthcare. You work at Circle K," Nurse Morgan bluntly stated. In response, many people were angered that Nurse Morgan would resort to shaming someone's line of work just because it wasn't as desired as being in the medical field.

Nurse Morgan was accused of getting Selena fired from her job after her response video.

In Selena's original video, she had been wearing her work shirt that clearly stated where her job was. She had no shame for working in a convenience store, but people on the internet — many of them Nurse Morgan's followers — took it upon themselves to get Selena fired from her job for sharing her opinion on nurses.

Selena, in a since-deleted TikTok video, responded to the slew of Black women who ended up getting her fired from her job, pointing out that it was saddening to learn her own people had banded together to do such a thing.

"The fact that so many Black women came together to get me fired is crazy," Selena said. She earned the sympathy of people instantly, and many went on to accuse Nurse Morgan of having a hand in Selena losing her job.

In response, Nurse Morgan tried to absolve herself of any responsibility, claiming that people were accusing her of calling Circle K personally and advocating to get Selena fired. She denied all accusations and chalked it up to the millions of followers she has on her platform, who must've seen her video and acted on their own. Nurse Morgan promised that she would never want someone to lose their job, especially in this economy.

"If we disagree on the internet, it's the internet. I'm sorry that happened to you because that's not fair and it's not right," she said.

In a follow-up video, however, Selena told a different story. “Y’all, I know a lot of people don't wanna believe that Morgan is evil,” she said. “But she literally replied to my comment before she blocked me and said I wonder how Circle K will feel about these videos.”

Whether conscious or not, Nurse Morgan's actions led to someone losing their job.

In a TikTok video, a content creator and teacher explained the phenomenon known as "The Butterfly Effect," which explains that one person's actions, whether they think it or not, can have a major ripple effect on others. In the situation between Nurse Morgan and Selena, by responding to Selena's video with her millions of followers, Nurse Morgan played a hand in Selena losing her job.

"You and I have a little bit in common. Except for the fact that I'm a true believer in the butterfly effect," the teacher said. "You see when I was hospitalized and a nurse such as yourself went and got another nurse to show her my birth defect without my consent, I paused for a minute."

She explained that the reason she paused was because she knew that if she had sued the hospital because of that nurse's unprofessional and unethical behavior, she would have been fired and her license revoked. It would have ruined that woman's livelihood and career.

She continued, asserting that Nurse Morgan should have paused for a moment herself "instead of getting that woman fired, a woman that lives paycheck to paycheck." She pointed out that Selena could have children and could be supporting those children on her own. Now, with Christmas coming up, those children could go without gifts because their mother lost her job and can't afford to spend money on frivolous things.

"Now those children don't have wonderful stories to tell. Because of your actions, [this] might be one of their worst Christmas ever."

This incident between Nurse Morgan and Selena proves that we should be extremely careful about the battles to engage in, especially on social media. While Morgan may not have sought to get Selena fired, her actions led to someone losing their job and income either way. It's important to be careful about the words and arguments we use against others, and no one should ever be shamed for the job they choose to work.

