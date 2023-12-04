Company Founder Says He Refuses To Go Into Business With Anyone Who Cheats On Their Partner — ’Cheaters Are Snakes’

There are a lot of factors that can determine if someone will make a good business partner or employee, including having a strong work ethic to effective communication skills.

However, just as there are a plethora of green flags, there are also red flags for many managers and company executives, as explained by Zane Marshall, a company founder, who shared in a TikTok video the one quality he doesn't want in an employee.

The company founder refuses to go into business with anyone who cheats on their partner.

Marshall, the founder of Lux Social, an Australian-based digital agency that helps brands improve their sales, explained that there is one attribute of a potential job candidate that would be a huge turn-off if he were to go into business with them.

"You cannot trust people that cheat on their partners. I will not go into business or start a business with anyone that cheats on their wife or cheats on their partner," Marshall strongly stated. He continued, saying that people who cheat are untrustworthy and labeled them as being "snakes."

Marshall claimed that if someone is willing to cheat on their spouse, the parent of their child, or their partner, then how are they supposed to be trusted in the work environment? He argued that cheaters will most likely backstab you in business and he refuses to have anyone on his team or around him that isn't loyal in all aspects of their lives.

"Do not think that they're not gonna stab you in the back over money at some point in life and in business. You need loyal people around you that you can trust, and you cannot trust a cheater."

People strongly agreed with Marshall's opinions about not hiring cheaters.

"This is what I've been saying for a long time. Big companies, invite your family to see the dynamics before they do business with you," one TikTok user argued.

Another user added, "I never get when people stay friends with cheaters, they didn’t even value their romantic relationship you think they’re gonna value you?"

"Agree 100%! A man is only as good as his word. If his ACTIONS show disloyalty then his words are mere noise/lies," a third user chimed in.

However, others rebutted that someone's personal life shouldn't affect an employer's decision to hire them.

Many believe that an employer shouldn't care about what their employees do in the time that they're not at work, or how they handle the personal relationships in their lives.

"Business is business, personal life is personal life," a fourth user wrote, while a fifth user agreed, adding, "That’s not true. People are very dynamic and can be astute businessmen but horrible husbands and the reverse."

At the end of the day, there is no room to condone cheating, but not everyone who cheats on their partner is a bad person and shouldn't be shunned or condemned by the other people in their life because of it. No one knows what goes on in a person's relationship and it shouldn't matter in the work sense.

If someone is a loyal employee or business partner, does exceptional work without any issues, excels in the work environment, and doesn't cause any drama with coworkers, then those are the only things that should determine if someone is a good fit for a company or not.

On top of that, people can change, and once a cheater doesn't always mean they'll cheat again, nor should it become a talking point in the workforce.

Someone's past mistakes shouldn't dictate their future, and having this stance about refusing to work with cheaters can potentially overlook highly qualified candidates.

While personal values and ethics are integral in gaining an understanding of a person's character, it should also be said that giving people a chance to show what they've learned can be just as vital.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.