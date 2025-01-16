6 Normal Things From The Past That Confuse And Perplex Gen-Z

Gen-Z might get perplexed by the old habits of previous generations, however, don't hold Gen-Z to blame or shame since human adaptability is always a factor in social norms. A new generation will mature and discover the uniqueness of their era and with generational maturity comes a change in the practices we consider routine.

Whether we look back to the previous generations with spite or awe, there is no doubt that times will always be changing.

Here are normal things from the past that confuse and perplex Gen-Z:

1. Writing a handwritten letter

Prostock-studio via Shutterstock

With constant and instant communication, licensed clinical social worker Richard Drobnick knows how young people might struggle to understand and tolerate the patience required of past relationships.

Before smartphones and social media, men and women connected through handwritten letters that could take weeks to deliver, scheduled phone calls limited by high cost, and long waits to meet in person. Each interaction was intentional and cherished.

This unavoidable pacing taught patience and presence. Every letter, call, and meeting had a deeper meaning because of the effort behind it. While today’s constant connectivity has its obvious perks, the past reminds us how love thrives on intention and not immediacy. By embracing a little of this old-school patience, modern relationships can regain depth and appreciation.

2. Answering an unexpected phone call

Antonio Guillem via Shutterstock

One practice that often confuses younger people today is the idea of picking up the phone and calling someone out of the blue simply because they were on your mind, explains relationship mentor Joy Nordenstrom. Today, an unexpected phone call — especially from someone outside their immediate circle — might feel surprising or even nerve-wracking to younger individuals.

Many people now instinctively turn to social media to check in on someone rather than initiate direct communication. This shift can also impact dating dynamics. For example, singles who primarily communicate through text messages might be overlooking the potential of a phone call to connect on a deeper level.

Depending on someone’s preferred communication style, auditory learners, in particular, might feel more understood and engaged through verbal conversations. A call can be the quickest way to build rapport and gain insights that texting simply can’t replicate.

3. Using a phone book or rewinding a video tape

fizkes via Shutterstock

Larry Michel, founder of the Institute of Genetic Energetics, has charted so many routines that were normal a decade or so ago but young people today have almost no references for them. For example, when was the last time any of us picked up a phone book or Yellow Pages? So long ago few of us would even know where to find one.

Another routine that is just barely a thing of the past is keeping a check register. This has quickly disappeared along with the use of cash. Most young people rely on credit cards and electronic wallets to manage their finances or pay for just about anything. We have skipped right past computers to smartphones for access to information.

Users are either very ahead or way behind many institutions. For example, Capital One expects all their customers to have driver's licenses and mobile phones to verify and access their accounts.

Another shift that has disrupted an entire industry is film development and picture printing. People are still printing pictures, but a fraction of the volume that existed just 3 or 4 years ago. Now we shoot, edit, and share our pictures. Fortunately, there is still a market for people who love to display pictures on their walls or in books on the coffee tables.

What about the TV Guide? Most young people know the button on their remote control for their TV that appropriately says "guide." Sadly we are missing some of the wonderful right-ups or lengthier descriptions that used to come with shows and movies.

There is a new business for some industrious entrepreneurs: a virtual TV guide, with 3D imaging and AI-generated information. Imagine an episode of Superman and you want to know where the original idea came from. Most people would be very surprised to find out he captured Hitler and Stalin in the comic books (how cold-war era is that!)

How many of us remember our phone number? And if you know yours, do you know your best friends, your work number, or your parents? Likely not. The days of being able to remember dozens if not hundreds of phone numbers are gone.

It makes one wonder if mobile phones and their electronic contact and information gathering diminish our cognitive health. Memory use, multi-tasking, attention span, and even sleep disruption are all influenced by the hand-held wonders.

Last but not least, how many of us remember having to rewind a videotape or audio cassette? The entire concept of such behavior would baffle anyone young enough to have had to do such a thing. It's digital streaming all the way.

4. Ironing clothes

Motortion Films via Shutterstock

Ironing clothes used to be the routine step after washing and drying your clothes, a must before heading to work or an event, says career and life coach Lisa Petsinis. These days, though, younger generations might look at an ironing board and wonder what to do with it.

Heating an iron and carefully pressing clothes seems like a lost art. With the rise of wrinkle-free materials, garment steamers, and tricks like hanging up clothes in a steamy shower, ironing can seem pointless. Still, even with casual dress codes and modern conveniences, there are times when nothing beats a crisp, polished look that only an iron can provide.

5. Not knowing a baby's gender before giving birth

New Africa via Shutterstock

Therapist Gloria Brame noted there were no gender reveal parties in the past because there was no way to know the sex of a baby until they were born. I remember my mother telling me her doctor announced that "it's a girl" and it came as a happy surprise, although they had picked both a girl's and a boy's name as was the habit back then.

Today's generation doesn't remember a time when doctors couldn't run scans that revealed the sex of an unborn child. It certainly makes name-choice and nursery preparations easier for parents now.

6. Being sure to 'tune in next week at the same time'

Lucia Romero via Shutterstock

Younger generations often find the pre-streaming TV era puzzling, claims relationship coach Ann Papayoti. The idea of having to tune in at a specific day and time each week to catch your favorite show feels completely alien. Even more baffling is the concept of waiting weeks—or even months—for a rerun if you missed an episode!

It is no mystery how technology has played a significant part in most of these changes. Do these changes perplex Gen-Z more than they please them? Time will only tell once the generations to come next have their say in the way we live and the habits we adopt as a society.

Will Curtis is a creator, editor, and activist who has spent the last decade working remotely.