Psychiatrist Reveals The 7 Early Warning Signs Your Brain Is In Trouble

For many of us, our greatest fear about aging is brain-related conditions like dementia or Alzheimer's disease. These conditions can be so frightening — and so devastating to those who love us — that even the slightest lapse in memory can feel like a five-alarm fire.

The situation probably isn't quite that dire. But Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist known online as "BrainMD," says there are certain symptoms to watch out for that could indicate a trip to a doctor is in order.

Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen shared 7 warning signs about brain health and the onset of dementia or Alzheimer's:

Dr. Amen is a board-certified psychiatrist, researcher, and author of the New York Times Best-Selling book "Change Your Brain, Change Your Life." His unconventional views about brain science and mental health have made him controversial, but they have also made him highly sought after because of his approach, which stresses prevention as much as treatment.

Conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's disease are no exception. In a recent video, Dr. Amen stressed the importance of early detection and intervention with these diseases by taking potential clues — like, yes, lapses in memory — seriously.

"Alzheimer's disease actually starts in the brain decades before you have any symptoms," Dr. Amen said in his videos. Keeping an eye on these seven indicators could be an opportunity to keep what doctors call "mild cognitive impairment" from continuing to develop into something more problematic.

1. Noticeable memory problems

This is the one we all know about, of course. But what is normal memory decline that is just part of aging, and what is actually a problem?

Dr. Amen said when there is a noticeably sharp decline that's "worse than it was 10 years ago," it's time for a deeper dive. If you're noticing a pronounced decline, Dr. Amen said it's likely to continue progressing without intervention.

2. Poor judgment and impulsivity

"What that means likely is your frontal lobe, the part of your brain that supervises you, watches you, is decreasing an activity, and that's not a good thing," Dr. Amen said. "Sort of like your brain is going offline."

3. Short attention span and distractibility.

This is distinct from conditions like ADHD, Dr. Amen said. It's more about a worsening condition — one that "seems to be accelerating," as Dr. Amen put it.

If things seem to suddenly be ramping up, it's time to start asking questions with your doctor.

4. Low mood

"Depression doubles the risk of Alzheimer's disease in women and quadruples the risk in men," Dr. Amen said. Depression has long been known to be an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease.

However, a 2023 Danish study found the connection is even stronger.

A diagnosis of depression at basically any time in life was found to double the risk of Alzheimer's, even when accounting for other mental or health conditions known to increase risk.

5. Being overweight

"As your weight goes up, the size and function of your brain goes down," Dr. Amen said. That may sound like a bold claim, but it's backed up by several studies.

One at the University of Pittsburgh that focused on brain MRIs found that overweight people had, on average, 4% less brain volume and brains that appeared about eight years older than the person's actual age. For obese people, those figures doubled to 8% and 16 years, respectively.

6. Low energy

If you struggle to have enough energy throughout the day, Dr. Amen says that "often means lower blood flow" throughout the body, including the brain. And if you have one condition related to low blood flow — like the dreaded ED in men, for instance — it likely means your brain is being impacted too, and it's a good idea to talk to your doctor.

7. Chronic insomnia or sleep apnea

Sleep disorders have long been known to be correlated with dementia and Alzheimer's, and many studies have shown they're also predictive of both conditions.

So, if you struggle with a sleep disorder, these conditions should be on your radar.

Doctors say early detection and intervention can prevent or delay the onset of dementia or Alzheimer's

It's frequently the perception that conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's are something over which we have no control, but that's often untrue. Studies have shown that early intervention can slow or even prevent their development.

These interventions include everything from medications to help clear away plaques from the brain, to psychotherapy treatments, lifestyle and dietary changes, physical exercise and sensory stimulation.

Early detection has also consistently been shown to lessen the emotional and especially the financial burden of treating these conditions and caring for the people who care for them.

So, if you're experiencing any of these seven symptoms, take Dr. Amen's advice and talk with your doctor. It just might help in the long run.

