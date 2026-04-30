If You Grew Up In The 90s, These 20 Slow Jams Probably Played At Every School Dance

No decade quite defined the school dance slow jam like the 90s, with their sultry tones, smooth harmonies, and bold declarations layered over solid beats, perfect for setting the mood. From Homecoming dances to mall courtyard hangs, these songs became the soundtrack for burgeoning high school love.

At some point, we would burn our last CD for a new love interest, never knowing it would be the final time. So, I compiled a list of 90s slow jams to get you in the mood when you want to slow down and warm up an evening. They are in no particular order because, really, who could pick a favorite?

Advertisement

If you grew up in the 90s, these slow jams probably played at every school dance

1. Next Lifetime, Erykah Badu, 1997

Badu’s ballad about desire and longing is one for the ages, and despite the theme, when accompanied with some incense and candles, it works just fine in the here and now.

2. I’d Die Without You, PM Dawn, 1992

Photo by Nereid Ndreu on Unsplash

Advertisement

Part of the soundtrack to Eddie Murphy’s romantic comedy Boomerang, this track has endured the test of time with covers from Childish Gambino and Alicia Keys.

3. I’ll Make Love to You, Boyz II Men, 1994

No 90s slow jams list would be complete without this group from Philly, who ruled the charts with their tight harmonies and solid grooves.

4. Red Light Special, TLC, 1994

Girl groups really hit their stride in the mid-90s and, lucky for us, TLC decided to get steamy on their iconic album CrazySe*yCool.

5. Rush Rush, Paula Abdul, 1991

Sure, it’s a hot track with Abdul’s breathy vocals, but young Keanu Reeves playing a vintage bad boy in this video is also a throwback treat.

Advertisement

6. You’re Makin’ Me High, Toni Braxton, 1996

Armed with a new look and an all-star cast for the video, this was the single that turned Tamar’s big sis from a coy, romantic balladeer into a seductive siren.

7. Weak, SWV, 1993

Don’t even claim you’re a fan of 90s music if you don’t know what “SWV” stands for.

8. I’m Goin' Down, Mary J. Blige, 1994

Nobody makes heartache sound better than Mary J, and this track is no exception.

9. Brown Sugar, D’Angelo, 1995

You’re just not gonna go wrong with D’Angelo on your list. Start here and work toward Untitled. And be sure you’re sitting down because this is one of those songs that works its magic quickly.

Advertisement

10. Nice & Slow, Usher, 1998

Usher showed us he wasn’t here to play around right out of the gate when the then-19-year-old dropped this number one track on us.

11. Freek’N You, Jodeci, 1995

Photo by Frankie Cordoba on Unsplash

Advertisement

What Jodeci lacked in subtlety, they made up for in style. While the lyrics might ordinarily be so ridiculously to-the-point, the smoothness of this crew made this heavy-handed seduction sound gooooood.

12. Anytime, Anyplace, Janet Jackson, 1993

After showing us she was in Control in the 80s, Janet softened up and turned it out in the 90s with sensuous grooves like this one that had us all calling her “Miss Jackson.” Also, shout out to that old school man bun.

13. I Wanna Be Down, Brandy, 1994

Brandy was arguably the coolest teen of the mid-'90s, but this cool track proved she wasn’t about to be just another teenybopper one-hit-wonder. (Plus, say what you will about “The Rachel,” but those chin-length box braids are iconic, classic 1994.)

Advertisement

14. My Little Secret, Xscape, 1998

This song about enjoying the act of seducing a man away from his girlfriend is morally questionable and incredibly alluring. These gals pair playful lyrics with flawless harmonies and maybe the best eye makeup of the whole decade in this track.

15. What’s it Gonna Be, Busta Rhymes ft. Janet Jackson, 1999

First of all, if I could’ve made this whole list just Janet songs, I would’ve, but this collaboration with rapper extraordinaire Busta Rhymes made for a fascinating track that juxtaposed a slow groove with his rapid-fire lyrics.

16. I Swear, All-4-One, 1994

Photo by Abstral Official on Unsplash

Advertisement

I’m only including this because it’s canon, but it’s become so parodied since its release in 1994. Still, though, at the time, this was the jam to ask that cute girl to dance at your local teen club.

17. Don’t Let Go, En Vogue, 1996

Nobody decent dislikes En Vogue. It’s cognitively impossible. This song was featured on the soundtrack for the female-driven Set It Off, which, like this band, was powerful and highly emotive.

Advertisement

18. So Anxious, Ginuwine, 1999

Sure, everyone’s heard Pony, but Ginuwine slowed it down with this track to describe the intricacies of fulfilling desire.

19. One in a Million, Aaliyah, 1996

This song is iconic Aaliyah, with her relaxed appeal and smooth-as-silk feminine vocals.

20. Nobody, Keith Sweat, 1996

Approximately half of the people born in 1996/7 exist solely because of this song.

Honorable Mention: Ex-Factor, Lauryn Hill, 1998

It's such an iconic love song with those legendary vocals and a smooth beat, but the heartrending lyrics make it hard to get anything going. Only listen to this one if you want to cry with an ex.

Advertisement

Liz Pardue-Schultz is a writer and mental health advocate who writes about relationships and wellness. Her work has appeared in Huffington Post, Time, Ravishly, and Thought Catalog, among others.