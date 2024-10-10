People Accuse Newlyweds Of Not Liking Their Guests After The Couple Shares Their 4 'Controversial' Wedding Rules

A pair of newlyweds revealed four "controversial rules" that they enforced on their big day. Admittedly, their guests "hated" the rules, and commenters immediately understood why.

“I mean, a private ceremony would’ve been better,” one user wrote under their post. “You don’t need a big party if you don’t even like your guests.”

From alcohol rules to misguided expectations, the couple’s demands were strange, to say the least — but it was their big day to celebrate. However, they’d prefer to do so, right?

Here are the newlywed's 4 'controversial' wedding rules:

1. Their DJ would not take song requests from attendees

Instead of having an open DJ booth for guests to request songs at their wedding reception, the bride and groom arranged a pre-planned playlist for their guests to dance along to. While many don’t find this rule particularly "controversial," the couple's comments regarding it were passive-aggressive, to say the least.

“Just go to the club if you want your songs to be played,” the couple wrote.

Of course, it's their big day — they can choose to celebrate however they want, and that includes what music is played. Providing the DJ with a pre-planned playlist, or even a list of songs that are to be played under no conditions, is actually not uncommon.

But making snarky comments to their loved ones and seemingly controlling their actions throughout the wedding reception isn’t the way to solidify a trusting and loving connection.

2. Wedding guests could not ask for photos from the photographer

Despite hiring a wedding photographer to capture their special day, including the reception, this couple made it explicitly clear that guests shouldn’t request photos of themselves.

“I didn’t pay $10,000 for random portraits,” they added.

While many commenters and even wedding photographers on TikTok pointed out that there’s a great deal of beauty in capturing passing moments and guests throughout a wedding, that's evidently not what this couple had in mind.

“Aren’t they friends and family to you?” one commenter questioned. “They wouldn’t be random.”

3. No plus ones were allowed

The couple did not allow their friends and family to bring any plus ones to the wedding — a rule that, while controversial, is becoming increasingly common.

Weddings are incredibly expensive, with the average 2024 celebration costing upwards of $33,000. It only makes sense that this engaged couple would try to cut costs where they can, and guests they have never met seem like a good place to start.

“I’m not paying for and stressing over strangers that I’ve never met,” they argued.

4. There was no alcohol served, and guests weren't allowed to drink during the wedding

Their final wedding rule prohibited guests from drinking alcohol at their dry wedding. They didn't serve alcohol at their reception and refused to let guests bring their own or show up to the reception intoxicated.

“I want my guests to actually remember the day,” they wrote.

While alcohol-free celebrations often spark resentment in our substance-centered culture, it’s obviously the bride and groom’s choice. Whether it’s a financial decision — open bars are EXPENSIVE — or a personal choice, guests can either choose to respect their ruling or not come.

Commenters under the post argued that this couple “doesn’t like” their guests because of their wedding rules, but it’s their special day. The celebration shouldn’t be catered to their guests, even if they have strong opinions.

