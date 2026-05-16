When People Talk About Quantum Jumping Timelines, They’re Actually Doing Something Neuroscience Says Can Genuinely Change Your Life

A social media trend has people convinced that they can switch between different timelines and realities. But is it legit?

The theory, known as quantum jumping, basically says that we all actually exist in more than one timeline at a time, and that we can switch between those timelines if we want to. It sounds a lot like something out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with so many people claiming to do it themselves through a form of manifestation, it makes you wonder if there is some truth to it.

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Quantum jumping refers to shifting between different timelines at will.

The actual definition of the term quantum jump, as it relates to science, has to do with something moving from one state of energy to another. That's obviously not what TikTokers are talking about, though. Instead, the trend is basically being able to shift between timelines to make your reality what you wish it to be.

It's like if a sci-fi movie and manifestation had a baby, and it's called shifting. Shifting is using quantum jumping in a different way to intentionally change your timeline or reality. In other words, as a YouTube creator named Kristeau said, it's "the act of moving your consciousness to a whole other reality that you've envisioned."

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To do this jump or shift in time, you need to use a portal. According to multiple TikTok users, one of the most common portals you can use is water.

A manifestation coach named Abby explained why water is so effective. "It has the ability to hold energetic memory, and it has been said to reach every cell and subatomic particle in our body, including our DNA," she shared.

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There are three steps to follow if you want to shift timelines, which can lead to big changes.

The first thing to do is focus on your intent for wanting to shift. Next, feel the energy that exists around you. And, finally, enter the portal, whether you've chosen water or something else.

Many say nature and natural acts are the best places to jump, which is part of why water works so well. As long as you've got a body of water on hand, whether it's a pool or the ocean, you can make it happen.

Manuella Schorchit | Pexels

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It may be hard to wrap your head around, but so much can change during this process. When you shift or jump, you have the ability to change your appearance, your class, and even your nationality. This is because they're called "material traits," meaning they're changeable.

Kristeau explained that every single breath is an opportunity to shift because every action we take opens up a different reality where we didn't do that action. She also clarified that it's generally safe. You can't die while shifting as long as you're still alive in what she calls "your main reality," and the only downside she has noticed is feeling "sick for days" after a bigger jump.

This all supports an idea known as the multiple timeline theory, which some people swear is true.

Scientist Hugh Everett first came up with what he called the Many Worlds Interpretation in the 1950s, and it was popularized by Bryce DeWitt a decade later. Everett's hypothesis was that the Universe splits every time someone makes a decision because they could have chosen differently.

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A TikToker named Meena explained the theory a bit more clearly in her own video. "Every time you make a decision, your life essentially splits in half," she said. "In one timeline, you choose the decision that you made in this reality, and then in another timeline, you pick the other thing."

Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent | Pexels

To bring this down to a basic level, she used the example of choosing between having a smoothie or pizza for breakfast. If you choose the smoothie, then your reality is moving forward, having chosen the smoothie, but now there's a you living in another timeline where you chose pizza.

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Many people have expressed belief in this theory on social media, with some pointing to differences in memories as evidence that people experienced things in separate timelines. Some people even believe the Mandela Effect is evidence of the multiverse theory and proves timeline jumping exists.

There are a few common misconceptions about quantum jumping or shifting that can hold you back.

One of the most frequently repeated is that it's not possible for someone to shift on their first try. This may be true in some individual cases, but it isn't true as a blanket statement. Your mind is strong when you let it do what it's supposed to do. As Kristeau said, "Whatever your subconscious believes will manifest. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Another misconception comes from the idea that you need to use a specific method to shift timelines. The "method" is actually just there to help you visualize and concentrate. The method doesn't shift you; you do.

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Polina Zimmerman | Pexels

Finally, some people argue that it's not possible to shift if you have any lingering doubts. This simply isn't accurate because there isn't a single person alive who believes in this kind of concept without even the smallest question in their mind. If you want to shift your reality, you will, regardless of doubts.

Once you understand that there is nothing holding you back from shifting, you'll find that you're actually able to do it. At least, that's what the people who claim to have done it themselves say.

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Deauna Nunes is an associate editor for YourTango who covers pop culture, lifestyle, astrology, and relationship topics. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine Generic.