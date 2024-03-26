Neurodivergent Woman Details The Accommodations She’ll Demand At Her Next Job To Avoid Burnout

A neurodivergent woman who previously struggled from burnout at work decided to set some boundaries for herself to avoid exhaustion at future jobs. However, the woman’s list of limitations has many online claiming that they are unreasonable for employers, whether she’s neurodivergent or not.

The neurodivergent woman shared the accommodations she’ll demand at her next job to avoid burnout.

The woman, who goes by @jupiterthestrange on TikTok, posted a video listing the struggles she often faces in the workplace as an autistic person, along with the accommodations she will be asking from future employers to allow her to work to her full potential.

For the last three years, Jupiter has been in and out of work due to debilitating burnout. She hopes her new accommodations will change that.

Jupiter first admitted that she struggles with directions or requests that are too vague. “For accommodations, I’m going to ask for detailed step-by-step instructions, request visual aids like diagrams when possible, and request to be provided opportunities for clarification,” she shared.

She also struggles with knowing if she is on the right track while working. “For accommodations, I’m going to ask for scheduled and consistent check-ins, ask for my managers to check in with me more frequently, and request paper forms or check-off sheets to visually help me stay on the right track,” Jupiter wrote.

She has a difficult time with unexpected changes in the workplace. To better prepare for them, she will ask her bosses that she be notified ahead of time, request that all of the steps involving the changes be given to her with as much detail as possible, and be excused from social events that aren’t mandatory to focus on her work progress.

Having ADHD in addition to autism, Jupiter finds it challenging sitting through long meetings, especially those that could have been condensed in an email. “For accommodations, I am going to request that I’m able to skip meetings that aren’t mandatory for my work, request to have my camera off and schedule a time frame for breaks that don’t go over the expected time, and request meetings at the beginning of the day when I’m less burnt out,” she explained.

Since Jupiter struggles with processing the information given at meetings in a timely matter and contributing discussion points during meetings, she is requesting that future employers provide her with paper notes detailing the key points in the meeting, pauses that would allow her to catch up on taking notes and obtaining information, a clear agenda for the meeting, a desk environment and be allowed to wear headphones in the office when appropriate due to noise sensitivities.

Photo: Ground Picture / Shutterstock

Lastly, Jupiter claimed that she struggles with socializing in the workplace as well as getting herself there.

“For accommodations I am going to, request the ability or opportunity to work from home when I’m overwhelmed and feeling less productive, request the ability to work from home partially during the week so you can decrease transportation anxiety which makes work less productive, allowing myself to be flexible and less critical about how I engage with coworkers in the workplace as long as I’m treating everyone respectfully,” she shared.

Despite Jupiter feeling confident with her accommodations, others online insisted that she was asking for too much.

“I don’t see employers saying, ‘Oh yes, all this sounds great we definitely want to bend over backward for one person who hasn’t mentioned what they CAN do for our company,” one TikTok user commented.

“This is insane, I’m sorry," another user wrote. "I work with disabled people and no employer is ever gonna do this or should, to be honest.”

“They’re going to have to hire another person just to accommodate this,” another TikTok user commented.

However, others argued that Jupiter’s requests were reasonable and that her employers should be willing to accommodate them.

“I currently have a new junior team member with autism who just started three weeks ago and I’m going to take these and implement them across the entire team. I hope that they help my entire team!” one TikTok user wrote.

“It seems like this is stuff we would all want and benefit from!” another user commented.

“As someone in the HR field, these are all excellent recommendations!" another user praised. "Well done, I hope you get the support you need and deserve!”

While some people may find Jupiter’s requests to be a bit excessive, she has every right to make them known when she’ll be working for a company.

Open communication about boundaries encourages a supportive and respectful work environment where colleagues and supervisors understand and accommodate each other's needs. Making your boundaries known helps your boss understand what you need to thrive in your role, leading to more effective management and goal setting.

Although some people with autism and other forms of neurodivergence may need some extra aid and accommodations at work, this does not mean that they are incapable of working. According to the National Autistic Society, 16% of autistic adults are in full-time employment, while 32% are in some kind of paid work.

However, whether you’re a neurodivergent employee or not, it is essential that you do everything possible to avoid burnout. When ignored for too long, burnout can lead to decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, and even mental health issues, including fatigue, insomnia, anxiety, and depression.

We all need to set boundaries at work, especially if they will help us perform to the best of our abilities.

And for those concerned that Juipiter would be unable to find work given her requested accommodations, have no fear. She shared that she was already hired in a lead manager position working with the chronically homeless and disabled. "They valued by expertise," she wrote, "and had zero issues when my accommodations were requested."

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.