Nanny Sues Employer Who Fired Her Without Pay After Learning She Had An Affair With Husband

A nanny sued her former employer because she was not paid for the final month of her employment. While that sounds cut and dry, the truth is far from it. Her employer had a valid reason for refusing to pay her former nanny.

The nanny sued her employer who fired her without pay after learning she had an affair with her husband.

During an episode of “Justice for All” with Judge Cristina Perez, Josie Wei, the former nanny of the defendant Tracie Yang, sued her employer for breach of contract. She claimed she was never paid for her final month of work and sought $3,200 in compensation.

Wei worked for the Yang family for four years until she was abruptly terminated after confessing to Yang that she had an affair with her husband. That sounds bad enough, but it's not all. Wei also admitted that she was in love with him and carrying his child.

Still, she argued that this does not negate the fact that she took care of the family. “I took care of her children and the house," Wei insisted. "I cooked for them, I cleaned for them. I cared for the kids. I love the kids."

The story only gets worse from here. Yang revealed that Wei came clean about her affair just two days after her husband passed away from a heart attack. “She told me the day of his burial,” Yang recalled. “I couldn't believe my ears. I was mortified.”

According to Wei, Yang instructed her to pack her things and leave the property immediately without pay. She argued that Yang’s abrupt decision was a breach of their original agreement which stated that she would be paid at the end of each month.

The entire situation was incredibly difficult for Yang, who was grieving her husband's death.

“I recently lost the love of my life and the father of my two young children. I treated Josie like she was family and now I feel completely betrayed by her,” she told Judge Perez when asked why she hadn’t paid Wei for her final month of work.

Yang also claimed that Wei broke their contract since she did not abide by the outlines stated within it, including that the employee is expected to behave in a “professional manner.”

“Sleeping with my husband nullifies all that she did for us because that’s unprofessional behavior,” the heartbroken widow said.

Judge Perez ruled in favor of Yang, denying the nanny’s claim for reimbursement.

The judge also had an important message for a very emotional Wei.

“Don’t look to the past. Look to the present. You have one of the most incredible experiences in your life ahead of you,” she told the nanny, referring to her pregnancy and motherhood. "Just be very positive, OK, and be strong and go out and look for help"

Although Yang may have won the legal case, she lost faith in two of the most trusted people in her life and her children’s lives — and that is something you can't seek compensation for.

