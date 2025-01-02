Babysitter Claims A Popular YouTuber Family She Worked For Never Paid Her

Samantha Perry, a young woman on TikTok, alleged that she once knew the LaBrant family — a family of seven who document their daily lives and share it with their nearly 13 million subscribers on YouTube. The parents, Cole and Savannah, have been posting for over a decade and have been involved in numerous controversies in that time.

Perry alleged that she not only knew the family at the start of their career but that she babysat their eldest daughter. However, the popular influencers failed to fulfill a crucial responsibility of anyone hiring a babysitter.

The babysitter claimed that the LaBrant family never paid her for watching their eldest daughter, Everleigh.

"I used to live in Orange County, California," Perry explained. "[The LaBrant family] moved on to my block when I was about 12 or 13."

At the time, the family consisted of Cole, Savannah, and their 5-year-old daughter Everleigh. The couple have since welcomed four more children — Posie, Zealand, Sunday, and Beckham Blue.

While Everleigh is currently 12 years old and likely doesn't need a babysitter anymore, Perry reportedly watched the young girl over six years ago.

“They asked me to babysit Everleigh and of course, I said yes. I love kids,” she recalled. “I babysat her about three or four times. I wanna say maybe a little more.” The pair hung out, did slime projects together, and played with squishes.

Perry even shared a short clip of Everleigh that she recorded herself in 2018, proving that she did know the family.

However, the babysitter recalled that she was never once paid by the LaBrants.

“I always got paid for babysitting kids on my block. Like even my other neighbors who weren't Youtubers … paid me $100 for watching their kids for a certain amount of hours,” she noted. “And when I babysat Everly, I never once got paid.”

Perry admitted that at 12 years old, she lacked the confidence to ask the LaBrants to pay her. "Also I [didn't] want them to go on like YouTube or something and bash me for asking for money," she added. "But I just thought it was weird because like, you make money from YouTube videos and you can't pay me."

The YouTube family ended up moving soon after Perry babysat Everleigh because their address was reportedly leaked in one of their YouTube videos. Perry explained that fans would gather around their house hoping to catch a glimpse of them.

Besides failing to pay their babysitter, Perry claimed that she had even more dirt on the family that may be too much to spill on social media. Still, she hopes that the family is well and said that Everleigh was always very sweet.

“I hope you have fun pushing out your 90th child!” she said to Savannah, who has given birth every year and a half since 2018.

The LaBrant family is no stranger to controversy.

In 2021, Cole and Savannah falsely alluded to the fact that their second-eldest daughter Posie was sick, using the clickbait title "She got diagnosed with cancer.She got diagnosed with cancer.She got diagnosed with cancer."

Just a few months later, they posted a pro-life documentary that compared abortion to the holocaust.

The couple has also been accused of parentifying Everleigh as they began homeschooling the young girl when she was nine years old so she could assist when Posie was born. "I want to homeschool Everleigh to have a second set of hands at home when the new baby comes,” Savannah said in a video.

Aside from their past controversies, the bottom line here is that babysitters should be paid for their time, no matter their age. Although Perry was just 12 years old, she put time and effort into caring for Everleigh and deserved to be compensated.

