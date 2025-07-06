Mother Of The Groom Says She ‘Deserves’ Her Own Grand Entrance At Son’s Wedding

Brides are known for becoming a tad dramatic around their wedding days. Perhaps it’s warranted, as there is so much pressure for the event to go well. Still, that doesn’t mean anyone deserves to be treated poorly because of some pre-wedding jitters.

One bride argued that she was not the one being a bridezilla at her wedding ceremony, however. Instead, that honor belonged to her future mother-in-law, who insisted that she be given her own grand entrance despite previously agreed-upon plans.

The mother of the groom was supposed to enter the ceremony with the mother of the bride and their respective sons, but she wasn’t happy with that setup.

A distraught bride posted to Reddit’s r/bridezillas subreddit seeking advice after her soon-to-be mother-in-law tried to take over part of the ceremony for herself. “I’m getting married soon and everything was going smoothly until my future mother-in-law (FMIL) dropped a surprise on us,” she shared.

Steward Masweneng | Pexels

“We had planned that both moms would walk down the aisle together with their sons right before the bridal party,” she explained. “It felt respectful and balanced to honor both sides of the family equally.”

While this sounds like a perfectly good idea, the mother of the groom didn’t see it that way. “But now FMIL says she refuses to walk with my mom,” she continued. “Instead, she wants her own separate entrance, with the music paused and restarted just for her, and all the guests standing again like it’s a grand moment made just for her.”

The woman’s rationale for this is a bit questionable. “She said she’s paying for half of the reception, so she ‘deserves’ to be recognized as the host,” the bride said. “She also said that my mom already had her moment at my sister’s wedding, and that she doesn’t want to be ‘upstaged.’”

The mother of the bride was understandably upset following these revelations from her counterpart, and now the whole family seems to be divided.

“My mom is confused and a little hurt by this,” she said. “My fiancé just wants to keep the peace and says we should give her the entrance she wants. But I feel like this sets a bad tone, like she’s trying to compete for attention on our wedding day.”

The bride has done what she can to mitigate the situation, but to no avail. “I tried suggesting that she walk in first or that we honor her in another way (like a special photo or toast), but she rejected everything,” she said. “Now I’m stuck wondering am I being dramatic, or is this a classic bridezilla moment (but from the MIL)?”

As for Reddit commenters, they were pretty shocked by not only the mother-in-law’s behavior, but the fiancé’s as well. “Your FMIL clearly thinks it’s her wedding,” one said. “It’s time for your fiancé to set some clear boundaries. If he doesn’t back you up on this, imagine how he’ll respond to conflicts in the future.”

There are many different options for the wedding ceremony processional, and there are really no rules.

According to Brides Magazine, the only time there is really a specific order that the wedding processional must use to walk down the aisle occurs when the ceremony is rooted in religion. Otherwise, it’s up to the couple.

George Chambers | Pexels

“The groom might opt to escort his mother down the aisle and to her seat in the front row, followed closely behind by the groom’s father,” Jaimie Mackey wrote for the outlet. “This gives the groom an opportunity to give his parents a hug before taking his place at the altar.”

There are, however, no hard and fast rules about the mother of the groom having a special moment to herself, even if she is helping to pay for the wedding. What she’s asking is selfish and distasteful, and her son’s inability to stand up to her doesn’t bode well for the marriage.

