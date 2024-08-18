Mother Of The Bride Dumps A Glass Of Wine On A Wedding Guest's Dress — But The Bride & Groom Say Nothing

When a woman arrived at a wedding as her boyfriend’s plus-one, knowing no one else, she never expected the mother of the bride to have a problem with her. However, that appeared to be the case when said woman strolled up to her and deliberately dumped a drink down her dress.

The guest’s mother took to TikTok to share the bizarre experience and asked viewers if they believed an older generation would have handled the situation differently.

“My daughter went to a wedding where she was the guest. Her boyfriend was the invite,” the mom, Sylvia Gordon, revealed in a video. “She knows no one there.”

The mother described her daughter’s boyfriend as a “wonderful person” — “There’s nobody that could have a gripe with him,” she said.

Her daughter also happens to be her boyfriend’s first girlfriend, so it was unlikely that they would encounter any “jealousy issues” from other guests at the wedding.

However, during the reception, the mother of the bride walked past Gordon's daughter and her boyfriend with a glass of wine in her hand and dumped it down the woman's dress seemingly unprovoked before she continued walking.

“It was obviously a targeted hit,” the mother added.

She burst into tears from embarrassment and the realization that her dress was ruined.

“She couldn't have done anything wrong to anybody,” Gordon noted since her daughter did not personally know any of the wedding guests. “She’s also a sweetheart.”

Thankfully, her boyfriend came in clutch by dumping his own drink down the front of his suit so she wouldn’t feel left out.

While his actions were indeed selfless and heartwarming, Gordon insisted that if the same thing had happened during her wedding, other guests would’ve taken action.

“I’m not condoning violence, but I’m saying my generation would not have poured the drink down our shirt,” she said, implying that many people would’ve dumped a drink on the mother of the bride instead.

When tensions are running high, retaliation isn't the answer, and it's important as a wedding guest to remember that the couple shouldn't have their day ruined by petty behavior. According to Bride&Groomdirect, if ignoring the actions of an angry mother of the bride isn't in the cards, the best bet is to find someone in the bridal party or immediate family and discreetly have them deal with it.

Perhaps what was even more baffling was the fact that the bride and the groom did nothing to intervene.

While Gordon claimed that the bride and groom are down to earth and have always been nice to her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend, she could not help but wonder why they did not step in.

The woman’s daughter also wanted to make it clear that her outfit choice was nothing that would have offended guests (read: white).

In a follow-up video, the mother revealed a photo of the exact dress in question, which was not white or too revealing. “It was very very gold … could never be mistaken as white,” she said.

She added that since the wedding, her daughter and her boyfriend have hung out with the bride and groom on numerous occasions. “They are very nice people,” the mother claimed.

However, her daughter has not mentioned the incident at the wedding to them.

The mother speculated that the mother of the bride may even be an alcoholic and stood by the fact that her daughter did nothing wrong.

“This is a mystery, but maybe one day it will come out,” she concluded.

Even if the truth is never revealed naturally, the woman’s daughter has every right to ask the bride and groom why she was treated so poorly by the bride’s mother at the wedding.

A wedding should not only involve the happiness of the bride and groom but also the comfort of all of their guests. If one of their guests is mistreating another and the bride and groom happen to witness it, they should speak up and defend the guest.

After all, they were kind enough to come and support them on their big day. The least the bride and groom can do is extend the same kindness back — and require the rest of their guests to do the same.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.