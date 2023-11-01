The 7 Most Uplifting Decisions You Can Make In Life, According To Experts

Forget the myth of the self-made person. No one has achieved any degree of success without the help of others.

The uplifting act can be apparent and acknowledged, or force propelling others upward is subtle and almost taken for granted.

The help can be the physical effort of others that propels us upward in life.

The lift can be a wind under our spread wings to help us catch a thermal updraft that brings us to lofty altitudes of success.

The support can be a soothing touch in a moment of despair that acts as a gentle push toward a more positive feedback loop.

Whatever form the assistance comes, we can uplift one or many with our thoughts, words, and actions.

Here are the 7 most uplifting decisions you can make, according to YourTango experts:

1. To listen actively with your whole attention

The most uplifting decision that one can make to help others is "Active Listening". With the advent of technology and modern-day life, lending ears to others to listen to their thoughts is a blessing in disguise.



Active listening is a form of communication that entails concentrating one's whole attention, comprehending what is being said, and providing feedback to the person speaking. This talent can increase overall communication, the quality of relationships, and the ability to resolve disagreements. Active listening demonstrates respect for the person speaking, builds trust, and creates a more positive and constructive environment for communication.

— Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Founder, NumroVani

2. To encourage others when they are in doubt

Most people know what they need to do, where they can look for help, and even why they need to take action, but when unforeseen difficulties get in the way, challenges persist longer than it seems reasonable and possible, your friend is likely too emotionally exhausted, distraught, and worried to be effective. They need someone to listen and encourage them.

Your friend may have lost confidence or become self-critical and doubt they can succeed amid daunting circumstances, but you are uniquely qualified because you have witnessed their past successes.

Encouragement is your reminder of their past victories and faith in their future.

— Reta Faye Walker, Ph.D Relationship Coach

3. To reinforce someone's self-confidence

When you tell others your impression of their main strengths, with specific examples, that reinforces confidence and opens doors to their insights and self-appreciation. This encourages conversation about your perceptions to clarify for mutual understanding.

—​ Ruth Schimel, PhD, Career & Life Mgt. Consultant, Author

4. To care for yourself and better serve others

Continuing your self-care and keeping your frequency high is the most important thing you can do to help others and the planet.

—​ Marla Martenson, Life Coach/Matchmaker

5. To mindfully manage your internal resources

Being your best means to practice mindfulness, compassion, and thoughtfulness every day. You will improve the quality of your own life and the lives of everyone around you. The principle is simple: a better life begins with YOU. The more you build your internal resources, the more resources you have to share. The stronger you become, the stronger you can be for others. Self-work unleashes your power to become your best self with others.

—​ Dr. Gloria Brame, Sex Therapist and Clinical Sexologist

6. To listen to your instinct when deciding

Nothing is more difficult and, therefore, more precious than to make a decision. When making a decision of minor importance, I have always found it advantageous to consider all the pros and cons. Sometimes, you make the right decision, and sometimes you make the decision right. You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them.

Every decision you make reflects your evaluation of who you are. I think "Truly successful decision-making relies on a balance of deliberate and instinctive thinking".

What are good decisions?

A good decision is based on knowledge and not on numbers. There are times when delaying a decision has benefits. Often, allowing a set period to mull something over so your brain can work it through generates a thoughtful and effective decision. The best decisions aren’t made with your mind but with your Instinct.

— Maitry Joshi, Healthcare Consultant

7. To be fully present with others

Take the time to listen fully when you are with someone. In other words, be present with them. Give them your undivided attention and listen to understand, not just respond. This is a rare gift you can give someone in today’s fast-paced world of distractions.

— Michele Molitor, Hypnotherapist

Take care of yourself so you can be fully present and actively listen when others are struggling, that is what life is all about!

Will Curtis is a writer and associate editor for YourTango. He's been featured on the Good Men Project and taught English abroad for ten years.