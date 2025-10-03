We all have words and phrases that get under our skin. For me, I can’t stand the word ‘fluids.’ It paints a picture that I would rather not see. We often hear how the word ‘moist’ makes people feel all icky inside. Individual words can bring up many feelings depending on who hears them, but there are certain phrases that are simply the most annoying in the English language, hands down.

If you find certain phrases annoying, you can rest assured that you are not alone. While they exist to create memorable and easy language shortcuts, specific ones can easily get on anyone’s nerves.

These are the 11 most annoying phrases in the English language, hands down

1. 'With all due respect'

Many people have found that the phrase "With all due respect" is disrespectful. It is typically followed by a comment that is offensive or rude. People use it as a buffer to try to hide the real intention behind what they are saying, which is typically cruel. The vast majority of people who hear this phrase understand the truth behind it and find it annoying.

“It’s phony. It’s blatantly insincere and dishonest. It’s the verbal equivalent of smiling before you slap someone,” says political writer Garrett B. Matty. “The moment those words come out of someone’s mouth, you know exactly what’s coming next, and it’s not respectful. It’s going to be an insult, a dismissal, and a complete lack of actual respect.”

2. 'I, personally'

There are a few reasons why people find this phrase annoying. One is that saying ‘I’ followed by the word 'personally’ is redundant. It doesn’t make much of an impact. Of course, if someone is describing something they like or do, they should simply say ‘I,’ or ‘personally,’ the use of both is often deemed unnecessary and can get under the skin of listeners.

Another reason some may find this term annoying is what words come after it. We have all heard someone say something along the lines of, “I, personally, would never do that,” as a response to something we chose to do. It can come off as pretentious and off-putting.

3. 'I know, right?'

Have you ever been in the middle of a conversation, talking about something that matters to you, when the person you’re addressing simply replies, “I know, right?” I know I have been there. It comes off as dismissive. It can be an easy out for someone who wasn’t truly listening to what was being said.

“The issue with 'I know, right?' is that it doesn’t leave much space for the other person to express their thoughts or feelings. It essentially shuts down the conversation and makes it all about you,” says Elux Magazine. “Instead of using 'I know, right?', try asking open-ended questions to keep the conversation flowing and show genuine interest in the other person’s point of view. It’s a subtle shift in language that can make a big difference in how our conversations are perceived.”

4. 'Work-life balance'

This phrase sounds great in theory. Everyone should be able to have a balance between their careers and their personal lives. However, this isn’t always obtainable, and those who constantly preach this phrase can be annoying.

“This dilemma of attaining 'work life balance' is nothing new, though. This concept actually goes as far back as the 19th century, but it was officially coined in 1986 when more companies started offering work/life programs,” says Dra. Yvette Martínez-Vu. “This term, while outdated, continues to promote the idea that work must be separate and perfectly balanced with everything else in our lives. It also doesn’t account for the classed and gendered aspects of the work/life conflict and who has the privilege to even get to worry about tending to their work and life equitably.”

5. 'Thanks in advance'

Why is this phrase so annoying? The condescending nature of ‘thanks in advance’ can get under anyone’s skin. It seems self-righteous, rude, and condescending.

“Fundamentally, ‘Thank you in advance' works by creating a sense of obligation in the reader. When the person legitimately owes you, as when someone is bound to pay you or comply with a request, then ‘Thank you in advance’ is likely to generate a response,” says Elizabeth Danziger for Inc. “However, if you are making a request, try writing something that seems less like a demand. Don’t assume that they will do your will. Then, after they help you, send them the words everyone wants to hear: Thank you.”

6. 'At the end of the day'

According to the scientists at Oxford University, after scanning all words in British literature, the most overused phrase was "At the end of the day." From books and blogs to everyday conversation, we are all familiar with this phrase. What about it makes it so annoying?

Many people believe the phrase is a cliché. It’s wordy, and some find the words don’t flow together. Plus, it’s often used as filler. We see this a lot in sports. Many sports stars in their post-game interviews say, "At the end of the day," to wrap up their thoughts on the game. It can feel insincere and is genuinely annoying. It is also so overused. Whether you're in a business setting or having a conversation with friends, we have all been bombarded with the term.

7. 'The new normal'

For most of my life, I have heard things described as ‘the new normal.’ Societal expectations are constantly changing. The world we live in is always shifting. As a result, we newscasters, politicians, and even our bosses, tell us that we are living a ‘new normal.’ It’s become so overused and thrown around so often that we have grown annoyed by it.

“The phrase new normal is an oxymoron typically used to indicate a life event that is out of the ordinary and has a long-lasting or permanent impact on someone’s day-to-day routine. For instance, a couple who just had their first baby might tell friends and family they’re adjusting to their new normal,” says Dictionary.com.

They add that using this phrase to describe something happening in the moment, say, like a pandemic, different word choices should be made. “But using the phrase to describe efforts to fight a global pandemic implies a sense of permanence that makes a lot of people uncomfortable. This may be one time when it’s better to challenge ourselves to find a new phrase, rather than relying on one we already know.”

This phrase can sound permanent and scary, which is why a lot of people find it annoying.

8. 'At this moment in time'

When working in a corporate setting, I constantly heard the phrase, "At this moment in time." It was often used to describe the current state of the business. Whether it was the timeframe of a partnership or the launch of a new website, every update started with, "At this moment in time." It always got on my nerves, and it turns out, I am not alone!

This phrase is not just overused, but it is also overly complicated. Many words in the English language explain something at this moment in time. Now? Currently? Presently? Right now? There are so many options, so why are people still saying it?

9. 'Just saying'

Have you ever had a conversation with someone, and they were on a tangent about something? You don’t exactly agree with what they’re saying. They’re rambling with a know-it-all attitude. They wrap up their pointed statement with, "Just saying." It’s a sure way to grind my gears!

Why is that term so annoying? It comes off pretentious, and often, it’s flat-out rude. It’s passive-aggressive. When someone is on their high horse about something and they wrap it up with, "I’m just saying," it can be difficult to continue the conversation. It’s frustrating to form a response to it.

10. 'Can we talk?'

Few words can send a chill down my spine the way "Can we talk" does. For someone with anxiety who is always on edge, this phrase is especially frustrating. I’ll be obsessing over what it could potentially mean until we finally have that conversation. Most of the time, it is not as big a deal as I make it out to be in my mind.

This is an example of why "Can we talk?" is such an annoying term. It builds suspense that is often unneeded. “Just spit it out. Saying ‘can we talk?’ makes me unbelievably anxious,” says a commentator on Reddit. “My immediate thought is someone must’ve died or something horrible, and it’s always something super mundane like ‘what would you like to do for your birthday?’'’

11. 'It is what it is'

Saying "It is what it is" makes someone sound defeated. It can be difficult to take them seriously when they seem to have given up during their conversation with you. Most people don’t want to admit they can’t change certain aspects of life. They find hearing this phrase extremely annoying. When you're the person talking to someone about something bothering you, it can be defeating to hear 'it is what it is' said back to you.

“This annoying phrase is a longer (and more desperate) version of 'whatever' and a shorter version of 'I have nothing helpful to contribute, but don’t want to stop talking yet.’ Weakest. Advice. Ever,” says Brandon Specktor for Reader's Digest.

Instead, he suggests, “Memorize this clever T.S. Eliot line: 'If you aren’t in over your head, how do you know how tall you are?’”

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.