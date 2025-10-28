For The First Time In Ages, More People Are Moving Back To Their Hometowns Than Leaving Them

Urban migration has always been crucial to society. The idea is that people moving from smaller, more rural areas help to make big cities, well, big. These cities become a diverse melting pot, and often drive innovation and opportunity for residents.

However, not as many are craving the big city life as they used to. People are being drawn to more familiar places, with the lure of affordability and a slower pace of life, and remote working is helping make this dream a reality.

New research reveals that more people are moving back home than are moving away from home.

According to MakeMyMove, an online marketplace that helps remote workers find incentivized relocation programs, the number of participants who moved back to a place they once lived or moved closer to loved ones has reached 51%. This signals a turning point, where people are choosing to return to the comfort of their hometowns rather than moving out into the world.

Kristi Blokhin | Shutterstock

The shift has been happening over the past few years, with MakeMyMove reporting that the number rose 27% in just two years. In 2024, only 45% claimed that they moved back to their hometown, compared to 55% who moved away.

An uncertain and ever-changing world is causing many to choose the comfort of family, home, and community over novelty and adventure. They value building relationships and prioritizing themselves over climbing the corporate ladder.

People who move back home often end up reinvesting in their communities.

On their website, MakeMyMove shares several stories of people who return to their roots and make a positive impact on their cities and towns. Take Amanda Faulkenberg, for example.

Amanda moved away from Perry County, Indiana, after high school, but rediscovered her love for the city over ten years later. Working remotely as the Chief Administrative Officer at the National Panhellenic Conference, she decided to purchase a house once again in Perry County with her husband, Jess, who is a kitchen and bath remodeler. The couple also opened up a paint store to serve the community in nearby Tell City.

Putting money back into these smaller communities helps everyone succeed. More money in the community means small business owners can hire, thereby improving property values.

Relocating as a remote worker has numerous benefits.

With over 22 million remote workers as of 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, working from home is still a new reality that many are navigating. Like any other job, it has its pros and cons, but remote working does offer some unique opportunities that you won't find in any in-office position.

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

If you're not constrained to living in a certain area, you have the ability to move somewhere with a lower cost of living and set yourself up to achieve your financial goals. Besides cheaper housing and rent, you can save on groceries, utilities, and other mandatory expenses.

You also have a chance to escape the hustle and bustle and move to a more relaxing and peaceful working environment. Urban life can be stressful, and you may find yourself less stressed and with more time to do the things you enjoy.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.