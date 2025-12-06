Mom Tells People Who Buy Angel Tree Gifts To ‘Do Better’ — ‘If You Don’t Have The Funds, Don’t Pick My Child’

The holidays are a time for giving and a time to extend our generosity to those who are less fortunate than we are. Every year, Angel Tree programs ask for donations to provide new toys, clothing, and other gifts to children and seniors in need.

Typically, people are able to pick one or more names from an Angel Tree and put together a gift that matches their listed requests and interests. However, one mom was disappointed in what her child received and shared a message for Angel Tree donors.

A mom took to social media to tell people who buy Angel Tree gifts to 'do better.'

A mom posted a video showing what her young child received as an Angel Tree gift. She said, "This is what somebody got my baby," pointing to a brand-new assembled baby swing and bouncer.

Clearly, she was unhappy with this, as she claimed that she never asked for a swing, and the bouncer was not the exact one she said she wanted. The mom went on to say, "Don't be picking up no Angel Tree if you can't do above and beyond."

The problem with the gift seems not to be the items she received, but rather their quality. She added, "I could've went to buy this cheap [bouncer] myself. The Walmart brand swing, thanks for the swing, but y'all could've went above and beyond." In the caption, she suggested that Angel Tree donors should "do better."

The backlash was swift, with many people calling her 'ungrateful.'

Most users in the comments said that, if she could afford to buy the "cheap" gifts herself, something she alleged in the video, then she shouldn't have participated in the Angel Tree program. One user wrote, "cheeaaaapppp? that’s over $120 A STRANGER didn’t have to spend on your baby YOU made."

Others encouraged her to return the gift or give it to another family that might truly need it. Another user said, "give it back then, everyone is struggling even the donors. some one else would appreciate getting that."

Angel Trees have become somewhat controversial, with debates about donors who do too much and those who don't do enough.

What's meant to be a heartwarming, generous experience for families in need around the holidays can, unfortunately, turn into something ugly. Donors may end up being judged if they don't buy specific items on the list, or criticized if they buy more affordable alternatives for recipients.

On the other hand, recipients expressing frustration or disappointment can come off as "greedy." They could be accused of not being in genuine need, or of making wishlists that are too expensive and excessive, regardless of whether they truly need the items or not.

Social media often amplifies these issues, as is the case with this mom. The truth is, all kids deserve a magical Christmas. Consumerism makes that difficult. Add to that financial insecurity, a terrible economy, and inflation, and you have a holiday season with nearly everyone struggling.

She does have a right to be upset at not receiving what she asked for, but there's no reason to blast it on social media when the gifts are perfectly suitable for the child. This year, more than ever, it's time to remember that it's the thought that counts.

