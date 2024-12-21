Mom Says Stress Is A Perfectly Acceptable Reason For Your Kids To Skip School For A Day — 'Let Those Babies Breathe'

Some parents believe that unless their kid is on death’s doorstep or extremely contagious, they should attend school.

Others, however, believe that there are valid reasons, aside from illness, that should excuse a child from class. Like adults, sometimes they simply need a day to rest and recuperate.

One mom insisted that stress is a perfectly acceptable reason for kids to skip a day of school.

“You allow yourself to miss a day at work when you don't feel like going,” the mom pointed out. Why shouldn’t we allow our children the same grace?

Some parents are so insistent on sending their kids to school that their children fake an illness just to get permission to have the day off.

“Children get stressed out, and they don't necessarily know how to explain it to you all the time, but they show you in different ways,” the woman said. She urged parents to work on their listening skills and truly hear their children out.

“If it gets to a point where your child is really emphasizing that they do not want to go to school, they may be stressed out by their teachers and their peers,” she added. “Stop telling these babies to go up there and toughen it out. Stop telling these babies to learn how to swing back.”

Just like adults, kids get overwhelmed by life and need to call a time-out now and then.

The woman implored parents to allow their kids that much-needed break.

No matter what grade your child is in, school is not easy for them. Between the super early wake-ups, sitting in a classroom all day, sports, clubs, part-time jobs, and homework, it only makes sense that school-aged children are stressed.

When it comes to ditching school for the day, most youth experts agree that stress and anxiety are valid reasons.

“School is hard and unforgiving. Sometimes you just need a break to get on top of your own thoughts,” Dr. Kristy Kane, LLC wrote in a blog article. “If you or your child feel like taking a day off will help, then why not? Just make sure they can catch up on any work missed.”

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

This does not mean that students should make a habit of skipping school.

If a child is stressed every day, that doesn't mean that they can skip school every day. So, if they are truly struggling with their mental health, Dr. Kane suggests parents get them help.

They can also inform the school of their situation so they can potentially receive on-campus counseling.

Still, it never hurts to take a breather every now and then.

The world will keep spinning if you miss band practice, a math quiz, and or anything else — just like it will if you miss a day of work.

So if your child asks you to have the day off and they are not sick, consider giving in. Allowing them a few personal days a year can even become a memorable tradition if you want it to be!

If possible, take the day off work yourself and enjoy some one-on-one time with your kiddo.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.