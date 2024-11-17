Chinese Supermarket Now Offers Employees 10 Days Of ‘Sad Leave’ To Cover The Times They Just Don’t Feel Like Going To Work

The supermarket's chairman emphasized the importance of making sure his employees were taking care of themselves outside of work.

Written on Nov 17, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman working overtime on a desk at night PBXStudio | Shutterstock
Advertisement

A Chinese supermarket chain has implemented a new policy to help their employees have a better work-life balance and not feel compelled to work when they aren't doing well mentally. 

The supermarket chain Fat Dong Lai, located in different areas across China, emphasized the importance of making sure its employees didn't feel overworked and that if they did, they didn't have to come to work if they didn't feel like it.

Advertisement

The Chinese supermarket is offering employees 10 days of 'sad leave' to cover the times they aren't sick but just don't feel like working.

According to The Strait Times, the chairman of the Chinese supermarket chain announced in March 2024 that all employees will be entitled to 10 days of "sad leave" a year, and the request could not be denied by managers. This new policy isn't abnormal for the supermarket and many people consider it to be a rather progressive place to work, known for its customer service, which includes blood pressure measurements, handbag maintenance, and even pet feeding.

"Everyone has days when they are sad; that’s human nature," the supermarket chairman, Mr. Yu Dong Lai, said, according to the publication. 

Advertisement

Silhouette of stressed business woman KieferPix | Shutterstock

He started the first store in 1995 and since then has expanded into 12 other outlets in Henan province, where it originated. "But interestingly, when they have this 'sad leave,' they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support and get a taste of work-life balance."

A healthy work-life balance is a major problem in the American workforce. An estimated 27% of U.S. workers quit their jobs in 2023, costing employers nearly a trillion dollars to replace them, according to a common turnover calculation reported by the Society for Human Resource Management. The top three reasons for such high turnover: lack of career opportunities or development, health and family issues, and a work/life imbalance.

Advertisement

RELATED: Meetings Have Replaced Actual Work At White Collar Jobs — You Have To Log In After Hours To Get Anything Done

Employees at the supermarket can also enjoy regular paid time off on top of their 'sad leave.'

Workers at the supermarket can also enjoy up to 40 days of annual leave on top of the five days the retailer shuts during the Chinese New Year period. 

They typically work seven hours a day, five days a week, which is a different practice compared to America's 40-hour workweeks from Monday to Friday. 

Group of diverse coworkers walking down the stairs in an office bbernard | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Fat Dong Lai has previously made headlines for their worker-first mentality, including giving employees up to 5,000 yuan ($950) for grievances suffered at work, including customer insults or threats. 

Employees also have the privilege of being sent overseas for vacations, including places in Japan. 

RELATED: Boss Tells Worker That They Will No Longer 'Accept' A Doctor's Notes — 'If You Can Go To The Doctor You Can Come To Work'

In the United States, a majority of employees are not very satisfied with certain aspects of their jobs.

It seems some American employers could take a page out of how this Chinese supermarket's chairman treats his employees, especially considering how unhappy many workers in the U.S. are. 

Advertisement

Overall job satisfaction among U.S. employees increased by only 0.4 percentage points in 2023 from the year prior, according to the Conference Board’s annual Job Satisfaction survey released in May 2024.

business people and employee frustrated with multitasking ARMMY PICCA | Shutterstock

Mental health days should be encouraged in the workplace because, just like your physical well-being, if you're not doing well mentally, the last thing on your mind will be showing up to work and giving 100% of your energy. 

Advertisement
More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
How To Spot A REAL Narcissist (And Not Just A Bad Person)
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
Why Tom Cruise Chooses Not To See His Daughter 11 Years After Their Last Sighting Together

However, mental health days can't be the only solution to addressing the consistent burnout among employees. That means giving employees manageable work with plenty of days off. 

The culture of living to work needs to change as well, from considering 4-day workweeks, expanding remote and hybrid job opportunities, and encouraging employees to use their time off when needed.

RELATED: Worker Quits Their Job On Day One In All-Staff Email Because Their Boss Ridiculed The Concept Of 'Work-Life Balance'

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.