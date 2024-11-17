Chinese Supermarket Now Offers Employees 10 Days Of ‘Sad Leave’ To Cover The Times They Just Don’t Feel Like Going To Work

A Chinese supermarket chain has implemented a new policy to help their employees have a better work-life balance and not feel compelled to work when they aren't doing well mentally.

The supermarket chain Fat Dong Lai, located in different areas across China, emphasized the importance of making sure its employees didn't feel overworked and that if they did, they didn't have to come to work if they didn't feel like it.

The Chinese supermarket is offering employees 10 days of 'sad leave' to cover the times they aren't sick but just don't feel like working.

According to The Strait Times, the chairman of the Chinese supermarket chain announced in March 2024 that all employees will be entitled to 10 days of "sad leave" a year, and the request could not be denied by managers. This new policy isn't abnormal for the supermarket and many people consider it to be a rather progressive place to work, known for its customer service, which includes blood pressure measurements, handbag maintenance, and even pet feeding.

"Everyone has days when they are sad; that’s human nature," the supermarket chairman, Mr. Yu Dong Lai, said, according to the publication.

KieferPix | Shutterstock

He started the first store in 1995 and since then has expanded into 12 other outlets in Henan province, where it originated. "But interestingly, when they have this 'sad leave,' they can feel happy once more. This means that they sense the company’s understanding and support and get a taste of work-life balance."

A healthy work-life balance is a major problem in the American workforce. An estimated 27% of U.S. workers quit their jobs in 2023, costing employers nearly a trillion dollars to replace them, according to a common turnover calculation reported by the Society for Human Resource Management. The top three reasons for such high turnover: lack of career opportunities or development, health and family issues, and a work/life imbalance.

Employees at the supermarket can also enjoy regular paid time off on top of their 'sad leave.'

Workers at the supermarket can also enjoy up to 40 days of annual leave on top of the five days the retailer shuts during the Chinese New Year period.

They typically work seven hours a day, five days a week, which is a different practice compared to America's 40-hour workweeks from Monday to Friday.

bbernard | Shutterstock

Fat Dong Lai has previously made headlines for their worker-first mentality, including giving employees up to 5,000 yuan ($950) for grievances suffered at work, including customer insults or threats.

Employees also have the privilege of being sent overseas for vacations, including places in Japan.

In the United States, a majority of employees are not very satisfied with certain aspects of their jobs.

It seems some American employers could take a page out of how this Chinese supermarket's chairman treats his employees, especially considering how unhappy many workers in the U.S. are.

Overall job satisfaction among U.S. employees increased by only 0.4 percentage points in 2023 from the year prior, according to the Conference Board’s annual Job Satisfaction survey released in May 2024.

ARMMY PICCA | Shutterstock

Mental health days should be encouraged in the workplace because, just like your physical well-being, if you're not doing well mentally, the last thing on your mind will be showing up to work and giving 100% of your energy.

However, mental health days can't be the only solution to addressing the consistent burnout among employees. That means giving employees manageable work with plenty of days off.

The culture of living to work needs to change as well, from considering 4-day workweeks, expanding remote and hybrid job opportunities, and encouraging employees to use their time off when needed.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.